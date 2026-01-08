NBA Minutes Report: How Tyler Herro’s return, Jalen Duren’s injury, and more impact minutes

Welcome to the Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report. Every week, I will review each team’s updated minutes per game to see which players are seeing the court more or less than in previous weeks. With this information in hand, I’ll try to discuss any relevant fantasy risers or fallers; players who we should be adding off waivers or removing from our teams.

The charts below are also great for exploring on your own. You can track the minutes over the last three, five, and ten games, and for the entire season, to see which trends stand out to you.

All of this data was made accessible by Kyle Bland, who is incredibly talented and also extremely generous. Be sure to follow him to check out all of his baseball data as well.

Atlanta Hawks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jalen Johnson 36.5 36 36.6 Dyson Daniels 36.2 34.9 35.9 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 34.4 33.8 33.4 Onyeka Okongwu 33.4 30.9 33.9 Zaccharie Risacher 28.7 27.4 24.4 Vít Krejčí 23.3 24.9 25.2 Luke Kennard 21.6 22.7 19.6 Kristaps Porziņģis 20.9 19.1 19.1 Mouhamed Gueye 18.3 14.6 11.8

Well, it’s official, Trae Young is now a member of the Washington Wizards. My colleague Kurt Helin covered the fallout from that trade, so check that out. Young has missed the last six games with a quad injury that will probably magically heal when he arrives in Washington. Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been a top-70 player in the last six games that Young has been out, and stands to benefit the most in a trade since he could become a starter. Onyeka Okongwu and Dyson Daniels would also continue to be top-50 players now that Young is no longer in town.

Boston Celtics

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Derrick White 36.1 35.8 35.5 Payton Pritchard 34.9 34.1 34.3 Jaylen Brown 34.6 34.5 34.4 Anfernee Simons 23.9 26 24.2 Sam Hauser 23.9 23.7 22.7 Neemias Queta 23.9 24.6 24.3 Luka Garza 20.9 21.3 21.6 Jordan Walsh 20.6 16 15.9 Hugo González 14.3 15.8 21.6

The Celtics’ situation has remained steady, and they have been much better than many expected. For fantasy purposes, the only truly relevant players are Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, and Payton Pritchard. It’s best not to hunt on the margins for others.

Brooklyn Nets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Michael Porter Jr. 35.2 35.5 33.7 Day’Ron Sharpe 30.6 24.7 21.2 Noah Clowney 30.1 28.2 28.5 Egor Dëmin 28.8 29.7 29.3 Terance Mann 24.8 25.9 26.1 Ziaire Williams 23.6 24.4 21.2 Danny Wolf 23.3 23.8 22 Cam Thomas 23.2 22 21.5 Nic Claxton 23.1 27.6 28.6

The Nets got both Egor Dëmin and Terance Mann back last week and have become a feistier team of late, thanks to their strong defense. They’re still not a particularly good team, and really only Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton have much fantasy value. Claxton missed two games this week for personal reasons, and Day’Ron Sharpe stepped up in his absence, but it seems like Zaire Williams would be the player who gains the most playing time if/when Porter Jr. gets traded. Dëmin is also developing pretty nicely as a rookie and shooting the ball well of late.

Charlotte Hornets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Brandon Miller 33.7 33.5 32.8 Miles Bridges 33 33.9 30.1 Kon Knueppel 31.2 31.9 29.8 Moussa Diabaté 29.5 28.9 29.4 Sion James 26 26.2 24.7 LaMelo Ball 25.6 26.6 26.3 Collin Sexton 22.2 24.3 21.9 PJ Hall 18.8 18.2 16.6 Tidjane Salaün 16.8 18.1 20.3

Ryan Kalkbrenner has now missed nine straight games, which has led Moussa Diabaté to be a top 100 player, while averaging 31 minutes a game over the last two weeks. We also saw Tidjane Salaün starting to come into his own a bit before an ankle injury caused him to miss a couple of games. This team has four intriguing young players, but I’m not sure the fit with all of them is particularly great. I’m curious to see if the Hornets make a move at the deadline.

Chicago Bulls

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Nikola Vučević 34.2 34.2 31.7 Matas Buzelis 32.7 31.1 26.9 Ayo Dosunmu 28.9 26.5 24.2 Tre Jones 27.2 27.4 25.1 Kevin Huerter 26.8 26.7 24.9 Isaac Okoro 25.7 28.4 24 Coby White 25.4 25.4 25.3 Jalen Smith 15 22.8 20.4

The Bulls remain without Josh Giddey (hamstring) and Coby White (calf), and I discussed all the repercussions of this in a video last week. Jalen Smith has also now missed a few games with a concussion, which has led to an increase in minutes for Patrick Williams. Smith’s name has also come up in trade rumors, so Williams could have more consistent playing time if that happened, especially as Zach Collins (toe) remains sidelined.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Donovan Mitchell 34.1 33.3 31.9 Evan Mobley 33.5 31.6 29 Darius Garland 32.4 31.5 31 Jarrett Allen 31.7 29.5 26.1 Sam Merrill 29.3 26.8 26.7 Jaylon Tyson 25.5 25.8 24.9 Craig Porter Jr. 24.6 23.5 20 De’Andre Hunter 23.8 23.9 24.3

On one hand, Darius Garland is starting to look healthier, which is great news for the Cavaliers. On the other hand, Max Strus (foot) was ruled out for yet another month and won’t return until the middle of February at the earliest. That should continue to lead to more minutes for Dean Wade, who has supplanted De’Andre Hunter in the starting lineup, but Wade is also dealing with a minor knee contusion of his own. Jarrett Allen has been paying off his uptick in minutes and has been a top-90 player over the last two weeks, so we can hope that role continues.

Dallas Mavericks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Anthony Davis 37.2 37.2 33.1 Cooper Flagg 35.4 35.2 36.3 Max Christie 33.3 31.7 28.2 Naji Marshall 29.1 28.6 29.9 Brandon Williams 24.9 26.3 24.2 P.J. Washington 23.2 27.4 29.9 Klay Thompson 20.9 21.4 22.4 Daniel Gafford 17.6 20.3 17.8 Ryan Nembhard 15.6 16.1 20.3

Except for their few season-ending injuries, the Mavericks have been pretty healthy of late. Anthony Davis continues to be rested here and there, and we do expect him to be traded, but he’s been a top-60 player over the last two weeks, and he and Cooper Flagg work well with one another. Brandon Williams continues to own the starting point guard role and has been a top-100 player over the last two weeks, averaging 19 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.

Denver Nuggets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jamal Murray 38.2 38.2 36.8 Peyton Watson 36.7 37.3 34.7 Tim Hardaway Jr. 30 29.6 30.5 Christian Braun 26.9 26.9 26.9 Spencer Jones 26.5 30.7 30.8 Bruce Brown 25.5 25.3 26.1 Jalen Pickett 25.5 24.7 18.6 Zeke Nnaji 24.9 24.6 16.6 Aaron Gordon 22.3 22.3 22.3

We know that Nikola Jokić will miss a month due to a knee injury, and Cameron Johnson is still sidelined. However, the Nuggets have gotten back both Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun this week. I covered the fallout of that in a video.

Detroit Pistons

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Cade Cunningham 33 34.6 34.2 Isaiah Stewart 31.3 28.3 25.8 Paul Reed 27.3 20.5 13.2 Javonte Green 26.3 27.3 22.5 Daniss Jenkins 25.4 20.1 13.8 Duncan Robinson 24.3 24.2 26 Ausar Thompson 23.4 24.4 25.1 Ronald Holland II 22.9 21.1 20.8 Jaden Ivey 20.4 20 18.8

The Pistons had been one of the healthiest teams in the league so far this season, but now they are dealing with injuries to Jalen Duren (ankle), Tobias Harris (hip), and Caris LeVert (knee). I covered the ripple effects of that in a video this week.

Golden State Warriors

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Stephen Curry 34 33.8 33.8 Jimmy Butler III 33 32.4 32.7 De’Anthony Melton 24.8 24.4 22 Draymond Green 24.5 25.4 23.7 Brandin Podziemski 24.4 24.5 25.6 Moses Moody 23.9 23.5 23.9 Gary Payton II 18.2 15.5 14.1 Quinten Post 17.9 18.2 17.9 Al Horford 17.4 15.9 15.3

Draymond Green has been battling an ankle injury, as well as his own boredom and ejections, over the last few weeks. He remains a borderline top-100 player in fantasy basketball because he contributes a little bit across the board, but there’s no “buy low” type of situation here. Other than that, this team is driven by Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, along with a collection of other players who occasionally contribute.

Houston Rockets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Amen Thompson 38.5 37.1 36.9 Kevin Durant 37.9 36.8 36.2 Jabari Smith Jr. 37.4 35.7 34.7 Tari Eason 31.8 29.2 25.2 Steven Adams 30.7 27.9 24.4 Reed Sheppard 22.2 24.4 26.3 Clint Capela 16.1 15.4 12.5 Dorian Finney-Smith 14.8 15.2 15

The Rockets lost Alperen Sengun to an ankle injury right after he was battling a calf injury. Steven Adams, who was also battling his own ankle injury, should see the biggest uptick in minutes and usage, but Jabari Smith Jr. will also be relied on more. He’s been a top 100 player over the last two weeks, averaging 15 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game. I covered all the ripple effects of the Sengun injury in a video this week.

Indiana Pacers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Pascal Siakam 35.6 34.4 33.6 Andrew Nembhard 33.8 32.3 32.1 Aaron Nesmith 32.1 30.3 28.5 Micah Potter 24.8 22.5 20.2 Jay Huff 22.5 19.3 20.7 Ben Sheppard 20.1 19.7 19.7 Bennedict Mathurin 19.8 27.5 30.6 Johnny Furphy 19.3 16.7 18.8 T.J. McConnell 18.8 18 17.8

The Packers are relatively healthy aside from Isaiah Jackson (concussion), who wasn’t playing much anyway, and Bennedict Mathurin, who will now be sidelined for “a while” with a thumb injury. We also know the Pacers aren’t trying as they look to add a top-three pick to a roster that will be getting back Tyrese Haliburton next season.

Los Angeles Clippers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Kawhi Leonard 36.3 36.1 37.1 James Harden 35.8 32.6 35.7 John Collins 33.7 28.6 27.9 Kris Dunn 31.8 28.2 29.3 Ivica Zubac 28.1 28.1 25.4 Derrick Jones Jr. 24.8 22.9 21.8 Kobe Sanders 22.6 23.6 21 Nicolas Batum 19.4 21 23.1 Brook Lopez 14.5 17.2 22.3

Just after the team got Derrick Jones Jr. back, he’s now sidelined for the next six weeks with a Grade 2 MCL sprain. James Harden has also been dealing with a shoulder injury that caused him to miss one game, but Kawhi Leonard has been electric this season and is a top-five player in all of fantasy basketball over the last two weeks. Ivica Zubac returned over the weekend and was up to 33 minutes in his last game, so he should return to his regular role after missing five games. That pushed Brook Lopez back to the bench and cut into minutes and usage for John Collins.

Los Angeles Lakers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Luka Dončić 38.2 37.6 34.9 Jake LaRavia 35.9 36.6 32.6 LeBron James 35.2 34.6 32.8 Marcus Smart 34.1 32.3 29.9 Deandre Ayton 31.5 29 29.9 Jarred Vanderbilt 23.4 23.6 23.9 Gabe Vincent 18.1 18.1 18.1 Jaxson Hayes 16.3 18 18.6

Last week, we covered the injuries to Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, so little has changed for the Lakers this week. This remains a two-man team with Luka Doncic and LeBron James, and LeBron in particular has really come on of late, pushing up top-20 value over the last two weeks.

Memphis Grizzlies

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jaren Jackson Jr. 32.9 33.2 32.5 Cam Spencer 30.4 25.3 28.3 Jaylen Wells 26.7 28.1 29.3 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 26.3 26.3 17.4 Santi Aldama 25.6 28.6 30.3 Jock Landale 24.4 22.4 22.8 GG Jackson 23.2 21.6 21.4 Vince Williams Jr. 22.1 22.1 22.1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 20.3 21 20.6 Ja Morant — 32.9 29.7

Ja Morant has missed the last three games with a calf injury, Cedric Coward has missed the last two with an ankle injury, and Brandon Clarke remains sidelined with a calf injury. Oh, and Zach Edey is still out for another week, and Ty Jerome is probably out another week or two. Did I miss anything? Morant had actually been turning the corner before the calf injury, averaging 23.5 points, 7.8 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals over the last two weeks. The Grizzlies had lost most of those games, but that’s another story. There’s a chance we see this team fully healthy by the middle of this month, and that could be fun.

Miami Heat

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Bam Adebayo 30.5 29.1 31.2 Davion Mitchell 30.3 31.2 29.2 Tyler Herro 28.6 28.6 28.6 Norman Powell 28.1 29.4 31.3 Kel’el Ware 27.4 26.7 27.8 Andrew Wiggins 27.3 28.9 29.4 Nikola Jović 26.6 25.9 25.1 Pelle Larsson 22.7 20.3 23.6 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 10 22.5 28.7

Tyler Herro returned after missing 11 games with a toe injury, and I recorded a video on the fallout from that this week. We should note that Jaime Jaquez Jr. has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, so even though Herro did come back, this team is not at full strength. When they are, I think we see Nikola Jović take a hit in both his minutes and usage.

Milwaukee Bucks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Kevin Porter Jr. 38.7 38.6 38.1 Ryan Rollins 35.3 35.2 31.8 AJ Green 34 32.5 29.9 Giannis Antetokounmpo 30.8 29.2 28.5 Myles Turner 26.3 28.2 29.3 Kyle Kuzma 23.4 23.4 26.3 Bobby Portis 20.6 21.1 27.5 Gary Trent Jr. 20.5 19.4 18.7

The Bucks are fully healthy right now (well, aside from Taurean Prince being out), so the minutes allotment of late is what we should expect going forward. It’s been nice to see Ryan Rollins remain productive with both Kevin Porter Jr. and Giannis Antetokounmpo playing nearly 30 minutes a game. Rollins has remained a fringe top-50 player over the last two weeks with Giannis back. I’m still a bit confused why this team traded for Myles Turner when he is not really bringing much to the table, but that’s a conversation for another time. Kyle Kuzma has seen a drop in his minutes and production with this team healthy.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Anthony Edwards 32.5 32.6 35.5 Rudy Gobert 31.3 30.4 32.8 Julius Randle 30.3 30.1 32.2 Jaden McDaniels 29.8 26.8 28.1 Donte DiVincenzo 28 27.2 30.1 Naz Reid 23.2 23.7 26 Bones Hyland 16.2 15.1 17.2 Jaylen Clark 14.9 15.9 13.3 Mike Conley 14.3 15 17.3

Terrance Shannon is out for a couple of weeks with a foot injury, and while that doesn’t really impact the rotation, he’s an intriguing young player. Everything else is pretty much status quo here, and it’s interesting to see Naz Reid continue to be productive and a fringe top-100 player in fantasy leagues despite this team being fully healthy and him playing fewer minutes.

New Orleans Pelicans

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Trey Murphy III 38.6 37 35.9 Zion Williamson 30.3 30.2 28.3 Jordan Poole 27.2 27.5 26.1 Derik Queen 26.7 26.3 26.6 Bryce McGowens 26.2 25.6 25.6 Jeremiah Fears 24.2 24.9 24.8 Jose Alvarado 21.2 21 20.5 Micah Peavy 19.2 19.1 13.6 Yves Missi 19.1 20.2 18.5

Herbert Jones missed seven games with an ankle and then returned for one game and sat out the second game in a back-to-back. We should expect him to ramp back up in the coming weeks. Trey Murphy III also had a historically good week, which I covered in a video here, but then he sat out the second game in the back-to-back as well, so Bryce McGowen got some extra usage. Saddiq Bey has missed the last four games with a hip injury, but nobody really stepped up to fill his spot. It’s really just been Murphy III, Derik Queen, and Zion Williamson. Of course, Dejounte Murray could be back in a week or two, so that could make things interesting.

New York Knicks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jalen Brunson 32.8 33.8 35.5 OG Anunoby 32.6 33.4 34.3 Mikal Bridges 31.8 33 35.1 Miles McBride 29.8 29.2 27.4 Karl-Anthony Towns 29.1 30.2 30.1 Mitchell Robinson 22.7 22.7 21.6 Jordan Clarkson 19.8 19.4 20.8 Tyler Kolek 15.8 16 18.9 Josh Hart — — 34.1

Josh Hart has missed seven games with an ankle injury, and, boy, does this team need him. In addition to his defense, the team has sorely lacked the toughness and grit that he brings when he’s on the court. They did rebound nicely in a win over the Clippers on Wednesday, and it seems that Mike Brown has started to shorten his rotation a bit after the losing streak, which led to fewer minutes for guys like Tyler Kolek and Kevin McCullar Jr. We know who the studs are here, and that’s unlikely to change.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 35.7 32.8 33.6 Jalen Williams 34.5 29.9 30.9 Chet Holmgren 32.9 29.9 29.7 Ajay Mitchell 28.2 26.6 24.8 Cason Wallace 24.5 22.8 24.9 Luguentz Dort 23.5 24.3 25.3 Aaron Wiggins 23 23.6 19.7 Alex Caruso 22.4 13.9 17.1 Isaiah Joe 14 16.3 14.8

The Thunder are battling a CVS receipt list of injuries, but none of them seem overly serious. Isaiah Hartenstein has missed the last six games with a calf injury, Alex Caruso has missed the last two with a back injury, and Jaylin Williams has been out since December 13th with a heel injury. This team is plenty deep, so they’ve been able to transfer the minutes around, but, from a fantasy perspective, really only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams can be counted on regularly, with Ajay Mitchell also hanging around as a fringe top-100 player.

Orlando Magic

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Paolo Banchero 34.4 34.6 34.9 Desmond Bane 31.8 33.3 33.6 Anthony Black 31.1 31.6 31.9 Wendell Carter Jr. 30.1 30.2 30.8 Noah Penda 29.1 22.4 16.7 Jase Richardson 26.3 17 17.9 Tristan da Silva 24.6 22.7 24.1 Tyus Jones 19.6 20 23.1 Goga Bitadze 16.7 17.1 16.6

Jalen Suggs returned last week from his hip injury and then suffered a knee injury that will keep him out indefinitely. We’ve already seen how the Magic disperse their minutes without Suggs, but I covered it in more detail in a video this week. We could also get Franz Wagner back this weekend, so that would be a big boost for the Magic and a big hit to Tristan da Silva’s or Jase Richardson’s minutes.

Philadelphia 76ers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 VJ Edgecombe 39.4 39.7 37.6 Tyrese Maxey 37.1 39.4 39.2 Paul George 33.4 34.5 33.6 Quentin Grimes 33.2 35.2 29.6 Joel Embiid 32.8 34.4 33.7 Kelly Oubre Jr. 20.3 20.3 20.3 Adem Bona 17.1 16.9 17.8 Dominick Barlow 16.7 18.6 21.5 Jared McCain 15.7 14.7 20.5

Kelly Oubre Jr. returned on Wednesday for the first time since November 14th. He played just 20 minutes, but we should expect that number to rise in the coming weeks. With Oubre back, we saw Jared McCain play just 10 minutes, and Quentin Grimes was down to 26, which is a little dip from where he was previously. We should expect those three to siphon some minutes off of each other, but it will be curious to see if Oubre will supplant Dominick Barlow in the starting lineup. Grimes is the only fantasy-relevant player that Oubre would impact, but it’s a situation to monitor.

Phoenix Suns

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Devin Booker 33.8 32.4 32.9 Dillon Brooks 30.9 30.5 30.7 Royce O’Neale 29.7 29.2 29 Jordan Goodwin 26.3 24.8 24.2 Collin Gillespie 26.3 26.4 29 Mark Williams 22.9 22.9 21.3 Oso Ighodaro 22.7 21.8 23.9 Grayson Allen 21.4 21.4 21.4 Ryan Dunn 19.9 19.4 20.9

The Suns are inching closer to getting Jalen Green back from a hamstring injury, and it will be interesting to see how he fits into this team. Collin Gillespie has been a top 75 player in fantasy basketball over the last month, averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.9 steals. It would make sense that he loses some minutes when Green returns, but it’s really hard to take him off the court. Green’s minutes would then have to come at the expense of Jordan Goodwin, who has been solid in a reserve role this season. Grayson Allen also returned for two games after missing 11 games with a knee injury, so the Suns have kept his minutes pretty low for now. We’ve also seen Dillon Brooks be a fringe top-100 fantasy player without Green on the court. It’s hard to see that continuing when Green comes back and soaks up usage.

Portland Trail Blazers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Toumani Camara 36.6 35.4 34.6 Deni Avdija 35.6 35.4 37 Donovan Clingan 32.9 29.1 30 Shaedon Sharpe 30 29.9 30.8 Caleb Love 28 28.4 28.2 Kris Murray 26.9 26.4 27.7 Sidy Cissoko 21.4 22.2 21.3 Robert Williams III 14.9 16.2 16.9

The Blazers have been without Jrue Holiday and Jerami Grant for a while now, but both of them could return this weekend. That would take away a lot of the playing time for Caleb Love and move both Siddy Cissoko and Kris Murray back into smaller roles.

Sacramento Kings

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Zach LaVine 36.4 36.4 36.4 DeMar DeRozan 31.7 31.5 33.5 Russell Westbrook 31.7 28.1 29.3 Keegan Murray 29.7 31.7 33.4 Maxime Raynaud 28.1 30.8 30.6 Dennis Schröder 25.3 25.7 25.2 Keon Ellis 21.1 21.9 18.8 Precious Achiuwa 18.7 19 19.4 Nique Clifford 17.3 19.5 22.8

Keegan Murray will be sidelined for three weeks with a back injury, and the Kings will likely remain without Domantas Sabonis for another two weeks. That will lead to increased playing time for Precious Achiuwa, but the offensive burden is going to be taken on by Zach LaVine, who returned from an ankle injury, Russell Westbrook, and DeMar DeRozan. Maxime Raynaud is playing tons of minutes and is a great story, but he’s not a great fantasy asset.

San Antonio Spurs

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Julian Champagnie 32.9 32 27.1 De’Aaron Fox 32.9 33.7 33.4 Stephon Castle 31.4 30.9 31.4 Harrison Barnes 27.3 25.8 26.1 Luke Kornet 26.4 26.1 24.8 Keldon Johnson 26.4 27.3 24.2 Victor Wembanyama 23.5 23.6 24.5 Dylan Harper 20.3 21.3 20.9

Devin Vassell has missed five games with an oblique injury, which has led to Julian Champagnie getting plenty more run, including a tremendous performance against the Knicks on New Year’s Eve. Victor Wembanyama is still having his minutes monitored, but he’s been productive, and the Spurs are winning, so we may have to assume that continues, which is why Luke Kornet continues to see solid minutes. More minutes than Dylan Harper, who has clearly taken a backseat in the Spurs’ trio of talented guards.

Toronto Raptors

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Scottie Barnes 32.7 33.7 34.3 RJ Barrett 32.2 30.2 28.9 Immanuel Quickley 32.1 31.1 32.5 Collin Murray-Boyles 29.8 28.1 25.8 Brandon Ingram 26.5 30 32 Sandro Mamukelashvili 26.4 22.9 24.6 Jamal Shead 18.7 21.2 21.7 Ja’Kobe Walter 16 19 20.4

We now have five games with RJ Barrett back from his knee injury, so it’s clear how this Raptors’ rotation is shaking out. Jamal Shead, Ja’Kobe Walter, and Ochai Agbaji have seen their minutes decrease while Collin Murray-Boyles continues to play good minutes and has actually been a borderline top 100 fantasy player over the last two weeks. That could also be due to the Raptors being cautious with Jakob Poeltl’s back. Barrett has settled in, averaging 20.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in his five games back, and both he and Immanuel Quickley remain top-75 fantasy assets alongside Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes, who should be an All-Star.

Utah Jazz

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Lauri Markkanen 38.7 38.6 37.6 Keyonte George 37.4 37.6 36.7 Jusuf Nurkić 31.7 32.4 30.1 Brice Sensabaugh 27.3 30.6 28.2 Svi Mykhailiuk 24.9 24.6 22.4 Kevin Love 24.3 24.3 25.2 Isaiah Collier 23.3 26.2 25.4 Walter Clayton Jr. 18.9 21.6 17.9 Taylor Hendricks 15.1 15.8 15.1

Not much to see with this Utah team. Ace Bailey returned after missing five games with a hip injury, but he will likely take a while to have his minutes ramped up. Jusuf Nurkić has been a real asset for the Jazz lately, and this team is feisty. I recorded a video this week covering Nurkić and also the Jazz conundrum about whether to tank or risk losing their first-round pick.

Washington Wizards

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 CJ McCollum 30.2 31 31.4 Bilal Coulibaly 29.9 28.8 27.6 Bub Carrington 29.3 27.6 26.9 Alex Sarr 27.9 28.1 26.7 Tre Johnson 25.8 26.8 25.1 Justin Champagnie 21.9 24.6 23.7 Khris Middleton 20.2 21.5 21.4 Corey Kispert 18.3 18.3 15.9 Marvin Bagley III 15.8 16.8 18.9

This Wizards situation could change drastically after the Trae Young trade. My colleague Raphielle Johnson covered all angles of that trade in an article this week.