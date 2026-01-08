 Skip navigation
NBA Minutes Report: How Tyler Herro’s return, Jalen Duren’s injury, and more impact minutes

  
Published January 8, 2026 09:41 AM

Welcome to the Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report. Every week, I will review each team’s updated minutes per game to see which players are seeing the court more or less than in previous weeks. With this information in hand, I’ll try to discuss any relevant fantasy risers or fallers; players who we should be adding off waivers or removing from our teams.

The charts below are also great for exploring on your own. You can track the minutes over the last three, five, and ten games, and for the entire season, to see which trends stand out to you.

All of this data was made accessible by Kyle Bland, who is incredibly talented and also extremely generous. Be sure to follow him to check out all of his baseball data as well.

Atlanta Hawks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jalen Johnson36.53636.6
Dyson Daniels36.234.935.9
Nickeil Alexander-Walker34.433.833.4
Onyeka Okongwu33.430.933.9
Zaccharie Risacher28.727.424.4
Vít Krejčí23.324.925.2
Luke Kennard21.622.719.6
Kristaps Porziņģis20.919.119.1
Mouhamed Gueye18.314.611.8

Well, it’s official, Trae Young is now a member of the Washington Wizards. My colleague Kurt Helin covered the fallout from that trade, so check that out. Young has missed the last six games with a quad injury that will probably magically heal when he arrives in Washington. Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been a top-70 player in the last six games that Young has been out, and stands to benefit the most in a trade since he could become a starter. Onyeka Okongwu and Dyson Daniels would also continue to be top-50 players now that Young is no longer in town.

Boston Celtics

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Derrick White36.135.835.5
Payton Pritchard34.934.134.3
Jaylen Brown34.634.534.4
Anfernee Simons23.92624.2
Sam Hauser23.923.722.7
Neemias Queta23.924.624.3
Luka Garza20.921.321.6
Jordan Walsh20.61615.9
Hugo González14.315.821.6

The Celtics’ situation has remained steady, and they have been much better than many expected. For fantasy purposes, the only truly relevant players are Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, and Payton Pritchard. It’s best not to hunt on the margins for others.

Brooklyn Nets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Michael Porter Jr.35.235.533.7
Day’Ron Sharpe30.624.721.2
Noah Clowney30.128.228.5
Egor Dëmin28.829.729.3
Terance Mann24.825.926.1
Ziaire Williams23.624.421.2
Danny Wolf23.323.822
Cam Thomas23.22221.5
Nic Claxton23.127.628.6

The Nets got both Egor Dëmin and Terance Mann back last week and have become a feistier team of late, thanks to their strong defense. They’re still not a particularly good team, and really only Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton have much fantasy value. Claxton missed two games this week for personal reasons, and Day’Ron Sharpe stepped up in his absence, but it seems like Zaire Williams would be the player who gains the most playing time if/when Porter Jr. gets traded. Dëmin is also developing pretty nicely as a rookie and shooting the ball well of late.

Charlotte Hornets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Brandon Miller33.733.532.8
Miles Bridges3333.930.1
Kon Knueppel31.231.929.8
Moussa Diabaté29.528.929.4
Sion James2626.224.7
LaMelo Ball25.626.626.3
Collin Sexton22.224.321.9
PJ Hall18.818.216.6
Tidjane Salaün16.818.120.3

Ryan Kalkbrenner has now missed nine straight games, which has led Moussa Diabaté to be a top 100 player, while averaging 31 minutes a game over the last two weeks. We also saw Tidjane Salaün starting to come into his own a bit before an ankle injury caused him to miss a couple of games. This team has four intriguing young players, but I’m not sure the fit with all of them is particularly great. I’m curious to see if the Hornets make a move at the deadline.

Chicago Bulls

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Nikola Vučević34.234.231.7
Matas Buzelis32.731.126.9
Ayo Dosunmu28.926.524.2
Tre Jones27.227.425.1
Kevin Huerter26.826.724.9
Isaac Okoro25.728.424
Coby White25.425.425.3
Jalen Smith1522.820.4

The Bulls remain without Josh Giddey (hamstring) and Coby White (calf), and I discussed all the repercussions of this in a video last week. Jalen Smith has also now missed a few games with a concussion, which has led to an increase in minutes for Patrick Williams. Smith’s name has also come up in trade rumors, so Williams could have more consistent playing time if that happened, especially as Zach Collins (toe) remains sidelined.

Cleveland Cavaliers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Donovan Mitchell34.133.331.9
Evan Mobley33.531.629
Darius Garland32.431.531
Jarrett Allen31.729.526.1
Sam Merrill29.326.826.7
Jaylon Tyson25.525.824.9
Craig Porter Jr.24.623.520
De’Andre Hunter23.823.924.3

On one hand, Darius Garland is starting to look healthier, which is great news for the Cavaliers. On the other hand, Max Strus (foot) was ruled out for yet another month and won’t return until the middle of February at the earliest. That should continue to lead to more minutes for Dean Wade, who has supplanted De’Andre Hunter in the starting lineup, but Wade is also dealing with a minor knee contusion of his own. Jarrett Allen has been paying off his uptick in minutes and has been a top-90 player over the last two weeks, so we can hope that role continues.

Dallas Mavericks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Anthony Davis37.237.233.1
Cooper Flagg35.435.236.3
Max Christie33.331.728.2
Naji Marshall29.128.629.9
Brandon Williams24.926.324.2
P.J. Washington23.227.429.9
Klay Thompson20.921.422.4
Daniel Gafford17.620.317.8
Ryan Nembhard15.616.120.3

Except for their few season-ending injuries, the Mavericks have been pretty healthy of late. Anthony Davis continues to be rested here and there, and we do expect him to be traded, but he’s been a top-60 player over the last two weeks, and he and Cooper Flagg work well with one another. Brandon Williams continues to own the starting point guard role and has been a top-100 player over the last two weeks, averaging 19 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.

Denver Nuggets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jamal Murray38.238.236.8
Peyton Watson36.737.334.7
Tim Hardaway Jr.3029.630.5
Christian Braun26.926.926.9
Spencer Jones26.530.730.8
Bruce Brown25.525.326.1
Jalen Pickett25.524.718.6
Zeke Nnaji24.924.616.6
Aaron Gordon22.322.322.3

We know that Nikola Jokić will miss a month due to a knee injury, and Cameron Johnson is still sidelined. However, the Nuggets have gotten back both Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun this week. I covered the fallout of that in a video.

Detroit Pistons

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Cade Cunningham3334.634.2
Isaiah Stewart31.328.325.8
Paul Reed27.320.513.2
Javonte Green26.327.322.5
Daniss Jenkins25.420.113.8
Duncan Robinson24.324.226
Ausar Thompson23.424.425.1
Ronald Holland II22.921.120.8
Jaden Ivey20.42018.8

The Pistons had been one of the healthiest teams in the league so far this season, but now they are dealing with injuries to Jalen Duren (ankle), Tobias Harris (hip), and Caris LeVert (knee). I covered the ripple effects of that in a video this week.

Golden State Warriors

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Stephen Curry3433.833.8
Jimmy Butler III3332.432.7
De’Anthony Melton24.824.422
Draymond Green24.525.423.7
Brandin Podziemski24.424.525.6
Moses Moody23.923.523.9
Gary Payton II18.215.514.1
Quinten Post17.918.217.9
Al Horford17.415.915.3

Draymond Green has been battling an ankle injury, as well as his own boredom and ejections, over the last few weeks. He remains a borderline top-100 player in fantasy basketball because he contributes a little bit across the board, but there’s no “buy low” type of situation here. Other than that, this team is driven by Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, along with a collection of other players who occasionally contribute.

Houston Rockets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Amen Thompson38.537.136.9
Kevin Durant37.936.836.2
Jabari Smith Jr.37.435.734.7
Tari Eason31.829.225.2
Steven Adams30.727.924.4
Reed Sheppard22.224.426.3
Clint Capela16.115.412.5
Dorian Finney-Smith14.815.215

The Rockets lost Alperen Sengun to an ankle injury right after he was battling a calf injury. Steven Adams, who was also battling his own ankle injury, should see the biggest uptick in minutes and usage, but Jabari Smith Jr. will also be relied on more. He’s been a top 100 player over the last two weeks, averaging 15 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game. I covered all the ripple effects of the Sengun injury in a video this week.

Indiana Pacers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Pascal Siakam35.634.433.6
Andrew Nembhard33.832.332.1
Aaron Nesmith32.130.328.5
Micah Potter24.822.520.2
Jay Huff22.519.320.7
Ben Sheppard20.119.719.7
Bennedict Mathurin19.827.530.6
Johnny Furphy19.316.718.8
T.J. McConnell18.81817.8

The Packers are relatively healthy aside from Isaiah Jackson (concussion), who wasn’t playing much anyway, and Bennedict Mathurin, who will now be sidelined for “a while” with a thumb injury. We also know the Pacers aren’t trying as they look to add a top-three pick to a roster that will be getting back Tyrese Haliburton next season.

Los Angeles Clippers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Kawhi Leonard36.336.137.1
James Harden35.832.635.7
John Collins33.728.627.9
Kris Dunn31.828.229.3
Ivica Zubac28.128.125.4
Derrick Jones Jr.24.822.921.8
Kobe Sanders22.623.621
Nicolas Batum19.42123.1
Brook Lopez14.517.222.3

Just after the team got Derrick Jones Jr. back, he’s now sidelined for the next six weeks with a Grade 2 MCL sprain. James Harden has also been dealing with a shoulder injury that caused him to miss one game, but Kawhi Leonard has been electric this season and is a top-five player in all of fantasy basketball over the last two weeks. Ivica Zubac returned over the weekend and was up to 33 minutes in his last game, so he should return to his regular role after missing five games. That pushed Brook Lopez back to the bench and cut into minutes and usage for John Collins.

Los Angeles Lakers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Luka Dončić38.237.634.9
Jake LaRavia35.936.632.6
LeBron James35.234.632.8
Marcus Smart34.132.329.9
Deandre Ayton31.52929.9
Jarred Vanderbilt23.423.623.9
Gabe Vincent18.118.118.1
Jaxson Hayes16.31818.6

Last week, we covered the injuries to Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, so little has changed for the Lakers this week. This remains a two-man team with Luka Doncic and LeBron James, and LeBron in particular has really come on of late, pushing up top-20 value over the last two weeks.

Memphis Grizzlies

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jaren Jackson Jr.32.933.232.5
Cam Spencer30.425.328.3
Jaylen Wells26.728.129.3
Olivier-Maxence Prosper26.326.317.4
Santi Aldama25.628.630.3
Jock Landale24.422.422.8
GG Jackson23.221.621.4
Vince Williams Jr.22.122.122.1
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope20.32120.6
Ja Morant32.929.7

Ja Morant has missed the last three games with a calf injury, Cedric Coward has missed the last two with an ankle injury, and Brandon Clarke remains sidelined with a calf injury. Oh, and Zach Edey is still out for another week, and Ty Jerome is probably out another week or two. Did I miss anything? Morant had actually been turning the corner before the calf injury, averaging 23.5 points, 7.8 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals over the last two weeks. The Grizzlies had lost most of those games, but that’s another story. There’s a chance we see this team fully healthy by the middle of this month, and that could be fun.

Miami Heat

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Bam Adebayo30.529.131.2
Davion Mitchell30.331.229.2
Tyler Herro28.628.628.6
Norman Powell28.129.431.3
Kel’el Ware27.426.727.8
Andrew Wiggins27.328.929.4
Nikola Jović26.625.925.1
Pelle Larsson22.720.323.6
Jaime Jaquez Jr.1022.528.7

Tyler Herro returned after missing 11 games with a toe injury, and I recorded a video on the fallout from that this week. We should note that Jaime Jaquez Jr. has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, so even though Herro did come back, this team is not at full strength. When they are, I think we see Nikola Jović take a hit in both his minutes and usage.

Milwaukee Bucks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Kevin Porter Jr.38.738.638.1
Ryan Rollins35.335.231.8
AJ Green3432.529.9
Giannis Antetokounmpo30.829.228.5
Myles Turner26.328.229.3
Kyle Kuzma23.423.426.3
Bobby Portis20.621.127.5
Gary Trent Jr.20.519.418.7

The Bucks are fully healthy right now (well, aside from Taurean Prince being out), so the minutes allotment of late is what we should expect going forward. It’s been nice to see Ryan Rollins remain productive with both Kevin Porter Jr. and Giannis Antetokounmpo playing nearly 30 minutes a game. Rollins has remained a fringe top-50 player over the last two weeks with Giannis back. I’m still a bit confused why this team traded for Myles Turner when he is not really bringing much to the table, but that’s a conversation for another time. Kyle Kuzma has seen a drop in his minutes and production with this team healthy.

Minnesota Timberwolves

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Anthony Edwards32.532.635.5
Rudy Gobert31.330.432.8
Julius Randle30.330.132.2
Jaden McDaniels29.826.828.1
Donte DiVincenzo2827.230.1
Naz Reid23.223.726
Bones Hyland16.215.117.2
Jaylen Clark14.915.913.3
Mike Conley14.31517.3

Terrance Shannon is out for a couple of weeks with a foot injury, and while that doesn’t really impact the rotation, he’s an intriguing young player. Everything else is pretty much status quo here, and it’s interesting to see Naz Reid continue to be productive and a fringe top-100 player in fantasy leagues despite this team being fully healthy and him playing fewer minutes.

New Orleans Pelicans

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Trey Murphy III38.63735.9
Zion Williamson30.330.228.3
Jordan Poole27.227.526.1
Derik Queen26.726.326.6
Bryce McGowens26.225.625.6
Jeremiah Fears24.224.924.8
Jose Alvarado21.22120.5
Micah Peavy19.219.113.6
Yves Missi19.120.218.5

Herbert Jones missed seven games with an ankle and then returned for one game and sat out the second game in a back-to-back. We should expect him to ramp back up in the coming weeks. Trey Murphy III also had a historically good week, which I covered in a video here, but then he sat out the second game in the back-to-back as well, so Bryce McGowen got some extra usage. Saddiq Bey has missed the last four games with a hip injury, but nobody really stepped up to fill his spot. It’s really just been Murphy III, Derik Queen, and Zion Williamson. Of course, Dejounte Murray could be back in a week or two, so that could make things interesting.

New York Knicks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jalen Brunson32.833.835.5
OG Anunoby32.633.434.3
Mikal Bridges31.83335.1
Miles McBride29.829.227.4
Karl-Anthony Towns29.130.230.1
Mitchell Robinson22.722.721.6
Jordan Clarkson19.819.420.8
Tyler Kolek15.81618.9
Josh Hart34.1

Josh Hart has missed seven games with an ankle injury, and, boy, does this team need him. In addition to his defense, the team has sorely lacked the toughness and grit that he brings when he’s on the court. They did rebound nicely in a win over the Clippers on Wednesday, and it seems that Mike Brown has started to shorten his rotation a bit after the losing streak, which led to fewer minutes for guys like Tyler Kolek and Kevin McCullar Jr. We know who the studs are here, and that’s unlikely to change.

Oklahoma City Thunder

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander35.732.833.6
Jalen Williams34.529.930.9
Chet Holmgren32.929.929.7
Ajay Mitchell28.226.624.8
Cason Wallace24.522.824.9
Luguentz Dort23.524.325.3
Aaron Wiggins2323.619.7
Alex Caruso22.413.917.1
Isaiah Joe1416.314.8

The Thunder are battling a CVS receipt list of injuries, but none of them seem overly serious. Isaiah Hartenstein has missed the last six games with a calf injury, Alex Caruso has missed the last two with a back injury, and Jaylin Williams has been out since December 13th with a heel injury. This team is plenty deep, so they’ve been able to transfer the minutes around, but, from a fantasy perspective, really only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams can be counted on regularly, with Ajay Mitchell also hanging around as a fringe top-100 player.

Orlando Magic

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Paolo Banchero34.434.634.9
Desmond Bane31.833.333.6
Anthony Black31.131.631.9
Wendell Carter Jr.30.130.230.8
Noah Penda29.122.416.7
Jase Richardson26.31717.9
Tristan da Silva24.622.724.1
Tyus Jones19.62023.1
Goga Bitadze16.717.116.6

Jalen Suggs returned last week from his hip injury and then suffered a knee injury that will keep him out indefinitely. We’ve already seen how the Magic disperse their minutes without Suggs, but I covered it in more detail in a video this week. We could also get Franz Wagner back this weekend, so that would be a big boost for the Magic and a big hit to Tristan da Silva’s or Jase Richardson’s minutes.

Philadelphia 76ers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
VJ Edgecombe39.439.737.6
Tyrese Maxey37.139.439.2
Paul George33.434.533.6
Quentin Grimes33.235.229.6
Joel Embiid32.834.433.7
Kelly Oubre Jr.20.320.320.3
Adem Bona17.116.917.8
Dominick Barlow16.718.621.5
Jared McCain15.714.720.5

Kelly Oubre Jr. returned on Wednesday for the first time since November 14th. He played just 20 minutes, but we should expect that number to rise in the coming weeks. With Oubre back, we saw Jared McCain play just 10 minutes, and Quentin Grimes was down to 26, which is a little dip from where he was previously. We should expect those three to siphon some minutes off of each other, but it will be curious to see if Oubre will supplant Dominick Barlow in the starting lineup. Grimes is the only fantasy-relevant player that Oubre would impact, but it’s a situation to monitor.

Phoenix Suns

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Devin Booker33.832.432.9
Dillon Brooks30.930.530.7
Royce O’Neale29.729.229
Jordan Goodwin26.324.824.2
Collin Gillespie26.326.429
Mark Williams22.922.921.3
Oso Ighodaro22.721.823.9
Grayson Allen21.421.421.4
Ryan Dunn19.919.420.9

The Suns are inching closer to getting Jalen Green back from a hamstring injury, and it will be interesting to see how he fits into this team. Collin Gillespie has been a top 75 player in fantasy basketball over the last month, averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.9 steals. It would make sense that he loses some minutes when Green returns, but it’s really hard to take him off the court. Green’s minutes would then have to come at the expense of Jordan Goodwin, who has been solid in a reserve role this season. Grayson Allen also returned for two games after missing 11 games with a knee injury, so the Suns have kept his minutes pretty low for now. We’ve also seen Dillon Brooks be a fringe top-100 fantasy player without Green on the court. It’s hard to see that continuing when Green comes back and soaks up usage.

Portland Trail Blazers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Toumani Camara36.635.434.6
Deni Avdija35.635.437
Donovan Clingan32.929.130
Shaedon Sharpe3029.930.8
Caleb Love2828.428.2
Kris Murray26.926.427.7
Sidy Cissoko21.422.221.3
Robert Williams III14.916.216.9

The Blazers have been without Jrue Holiday and Jerami Grant for a while now, but both of them could return this weekend. That would take away a lot of the playing time for Caleb Love and move both Siddy Cissoko and Kris Murray back into smaller roles.

Sacramento Kings

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Zach LaVine36.436.436.4
DeMar DeRozan31.731.533.5
Russell Westbrook31.728.129.3
Keegan Murray29.731.733.4
Maxime Raynaud28.130.830.6
Dennis Schröder25.325.725.2
Keon Ellis21.121.918.8
Precious Achiuwa18.71919.4
Nique Clifford17.319.522.8

Keegan Murray will be sidelined for three weeks with a back injury, and the Kings will likely remain without Domantas Sabonis for another two weeks. That will lead to increased playing time for Precious Achiuwa, but the offensive burden is going to be taken on by Zach LaVine, who returned from an ankle injury, Russell Westbrook, and DeMar DeRozan. Maxime Raynaud is playing tons of minutes and is a great story, but he’s not a great fantasy asset.

San Antonio Spurs

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Julian Champagnie32.93227.1
De’Aaron Fox32.933.733.4
Stephon Castle31.430.931.4
Harrison Barnes27.325.826.1
Luke Kornet26.426.124.8
Keldon Johnson26.427.324.2
Victor Wembanyama23.523.624.5
Dylan Harper20.321.320.9

Devin Vassell has missed five games with an oblique injury, which has led to Julian Champagnie getting plenty more run, including a tremendous performance against the Knicks on New Year’s Eve. Victor Wembanyama is still having his minutes monitored, but he’s been productive, and the Spurs are winning, so we may have to assume that continues, which is why Luke Kornet continues to see solid minutes. More minutes than Dylan Harper, who has clearly taken a backseat in the Spurs’ trio of talented guards.

Toronto Raptors

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Scottie Barnes32.733.734.3
RJ Barrett32.230.228.9
Immanuel Quickley32.131.132.5
Collin Murray-Boyles29.828.125.8
Brandon Ingram26.53032
Sandro Mamukelashvili26.422.924.6
Jamal Shead18.721.221.7
Ja’Kobe Walter161920.4

We now have five games with RJ Barrett back from his knee injury, so it’s clear how this Raptors’ rotation is shaking out. Jamal Shead, Ja’Kobe Walter, and Ochai Agbaji have seen their minutes decrease while Collin Murray-Boyles continues to play good minutes and has actually been a borderline top 100 fantasy player over the last two weeks. That could also be due to the Raptors being cautious with Jakob Poeltl’s back. Barrett has settled in, averaging 20.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in his five games back, and both he and Immanuel Quickley remain top-75 fantasy assets alongside Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes, who should be an All-Star.

Utah Jazz

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Lauri Markkanen38.738.637.6
Keyonte George37.437.636.7
Jusuf Nurkić31.732.430.1
Brice Sensabaugh27.330.628.2
Svi Mykhailiuk24.924.622.4
Kevin Love24.324.325.2
Isaiah Collier23.326.225.4
Walter Clayton Jr.18.921.617.9
Taylor Hendricks15.115.815.1

Not much to see with this Utah team. Ace Bailey returned after missing five games with a hip injury, but he will likely take a while to have his minutes ramped up. Jusuf Nurkić has been a real asset for the Jazz lately, and this team is feisty. I recorded a video this week covering Nurkić and also the Jazz conundrum about whether to tank or risk losing their first-round pick.

Washington Wizards

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
CJ McCollum30.23131.4
Bilal Coulibaly29.928.827.6
Bub Carrington29.327.626.9
Alex Sarr27.928.126.7
Tre Johnson25.826.825.1
Justin Champagnie21.924.623.7
Khris Middleton20.221.521.4
Corey Kispert18.318.315.9
Marvin Bagley III15.816.818.9

This Wizards situation could change drastically after the Trae Young trade. My colleague Raphielle Johnson covered all angles of that trade in an article this week.