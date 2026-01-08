NBA Minutes Report: How Tyler Herro’s return, Jalen Duren’s injury, and more impact minutes
Welcome to the Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report. Every week, I will review each team’s updated minutes per game to see which players are seeing the court more or less than in previous weeks. With this information in hand, I’ll try to discuss any relevant fantasy risers or fallers; players who we should be adding off waivers or removing from our teams.
The charts below are also great for exploring on your own. You can track the minutes over the last three, five, and ten games, and for the entire season, to see which trends stand out to you.
All of this data was made accessible by Kyle Bland, who is incredibly talented and also extremely generous. Be sure to follow him to check out all of his baseball data as well.
Atlanta Hawks
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Jalen Johnson
|36.5
|36
|36.6
|Dyson Daniels
|36.2
|34.9
|35.9
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|34.4
|33.8
|33.4
|Onyeka Okongwu
|33.4
|30.9
|33.9
|Zaccharie Risacher
|28.7
|27.4
|24.4
|Vít Krejčí
|23.3
|24.9
|25.2
|Luke Kennard
|21.6
|22.7
|19.6
|Kristaps Porziņģis
|20.9
|19.1
|19.1
|Mouhamed Gueye
|18.3
|14.6
|11.8
Well, it’s official, Trae Young is now a member of the Washington Wizards. My colleague Kurt Helin covered the fallout from that trade, so check that out. Young has missed the last six games with a quad injury that will probably magically heal when he arrives in Washington. Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been a top-70 player in the last six games that Young has been out, and stands to benefit the most in a trade since he could become a starter. Onyeka Okongwu and Dyson Daniels would also continue to be top-50 players now that Young is no longer in town.
Boston Celtics
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Derrick White
|36.1
|35.8
|35.5
|Payton Pritchard
|34.9
|34.1
|34.3
|Jaylen Brown
|34.6
|34.5
|34.4
|Anfernee Simons
|23.9
|26
|24.2
|Sam Hauser
|23.9
|23.7
|22.7
|Neemias Queta
|23.9
|24.6
|24.3
|Luka Garza
|20.9
|21.3
|21.6
|Jordan Walsh
|20.6
|16
|15.9
|Hugo González
|14.3
|15.8
|21.6
The Celtics’ situation has remained steady, and they have been much better than many expected. For fantasy purposes, the only truly relevant players are Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, and Payton Pritchard. It’s best not to hunt on the margins for others.
Brooklyn Nets
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Michael Porter Jr.
|35.2
|35.5
|33.7
|Day’Ron Sharpe
|30.6
|24.7
|21.2
|Noah Clowney
|30.1
|28.2
|28.5
|Egor Dëmin
|28.8
|29.7
|29.3
|Terance Mann
|24.8
|25.9
|26.1
|Ziaire Williams
|23.6
|24.4
|21.2
|Danny Wolf
|23.3
|23.8
|22
|Cam Thomas
|23.2
|22
|21.5
|Nic Claxton
|23.1
|27.6
|28.6
The Nets got both Egor Dëmin and Terance Mann back last week and have become a feistier team of late, thanks to their strong defense. They’re still not a particularly good team, and really only Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton have much fantasy value. Claxton missed two games this week for personal reasons, and Day’Ron Sharpe stepped up in his absence, but it seems like Zaire Williams would be the player who gains the most playing time if/when Porter Jr. gets traded. Dëmin is also developing pretty nicely as a rookie and shooting the ball well of late.
Charlotte Hornets
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Brandon Miller
|33.7
|33.5
|32.8
|Miles Bridges
|33
|33.9
|30.1
|Kon Knueppel
|31.2
|31.9
|29.8
|Moussa Diabaté
|29.5
|28.9
|29.4
|Sion James
|26
|26.2
|24.7
|LaMelo Ball
|25.6
|26.6
|26.3
|Collin Sexton
|22.2
|24.3
|21.9
|PJ Hall
|18.8
|18.2
|16.6
|Tidjane Salaün
|16.8
|18.1
|20.3
Ryan Kalkbrenner has now missed nine straight games, which has led Moussa Diabaté to be a top 100 player, while averaging 31 minutes a game over the last two weeks. We also saw Tidjane Salaün starting to come into his own a bit before an ankle injury caused him to miss a couple of games. This team has four intriguing young players, but I’m not sure the fit with all of them is particularly great. I’m curious to see if the Hornets make a move at the deadline.
Chicago Bulls
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Nikola Vučević
|34.2
|34.2
|31.7
|Matas Buzelis
|32.7
|31.1
|26.9
|Ayo Dosunmu
|28.9
|26.5
|24.2
|Tre Jones
|27.2
|27.4
|25.1
|Kevin Huerter
|26.8
|26.7
|24.9
|Isaac Okoro
|25.7
|28.4
|24
|Coby White
|25.4
|25.4
|25.3
|Jalen Smith
|15
|22.8
|20.4
The Bulls remain without Josh Giddey (hamstring) and Coby White (calf), and I discussed all the repercussions of this in a video last week. Jalen Smith has also now missed a few games with a concussion, which has led to an increase in minutes for Patrick Williams. Smith’s name has also come up in trade rumors, so Williams could have more consistent playing time if that happened, especially as Zach Collins (toe) remains sidelined.
Cleveland Cavaliers
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Donovan Mitchell
|34.1
|33.3
|31.9
|Evan Mobley
|33.5
|31.6
|29
|Darius Garland
|32.4
|31.5
|31
|Jarrett Allen
|31.7
|29.5
|26.1
|Sam Merrill
|29.3
|26.8
|26.7
|Jaylon Tyson
|25.5
|25.8
|24.9
|Craig Porter Jr.
|24.6
|23.5
|20
|De’Andre Hunter
|23.8
|23.9
|24.3
On one hand, Darius Garland is starting to look healthier, which is great news for the Cavaliers. On the other hand, Max Strus (foot) was ruled out for yet another month and won’t return until the middle of February at the earliest. That should continue to lead to more minutes for Dean Wade, who has supplanted De’Andre Hunter in the starting lineup, but Wade is also dealing with a minor knee contusion of his own. Jarrett Allen has been paying off his uptick in minutes and has been a top-90 player over the last two weeks, so we can hope that role continues.
Dallas Mavericks
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Anthony Davis
|37.2
|37.2
|33.1
|Cooper Flagg
|35.4
|35.2
|36.3
|Max Christie
|33.3
|31.7
|28.2
|Naji Marshall
|29.1
|28.6
|29.9
|Brandon Williams
|24.9
|26.3
|24.2
|P.J. Washington
|23.2
|27.4
|29.9
|Klay Thompson
|20.9
|21.4
|22.4
|Daniel Gafford
|17.6
|20.3
|17.8
|Ryan Nembhard
|15.6
|16.1
|20.3
Except for their few season-ending injuries, the Mavericks have been pretty healthy of late. Anthony Davis continues to be rested here and there, and we do expect him to be traded, but he’s been a top-60 player over the last two weeks, and he and Cooper Flagg work well with one another. Brandon Williams continues to own the starting point guard role and has been a top-100 player over the last two weeks, averaging 19 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.
Denver Nuggets
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Jamal Murray
|38.2
|38.2
|36.8
|Peyton Watson
|36.7
|37.3
|34.7
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|30
|29.6
|30.5
|Christian Braun
|26.9
|26.9
|26.9
|Spencer Jones
|26.5
|30.7
|30.8
|Bruce Brown
|25.5
|25.3
|26.1
|Jalen Pickett
|25.5
|24.7
|18.6
|Zeke Nnaji
|24.9
|24.6
|16.6
|Aaron Gordon
|22.3
|22.3
|22.3
We know that Nikola Jokić will miss a month due to a knee injury, and Cameron Johnson is still sidelined. However, the Nuggets have gotten back both Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun this week. I covered the fallout of that in a video.
Detroit Pistons
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Cade Cunningham
|33
|34.6
|34.2
|Isaiah Stewart
|31.3
|28.3
|25.8
|Paul Reed
|27.3
|20.5
|13.2
|Javonte Green
|26.3
|27.3
|22.5
|Daniss Jenkins
|25.4
|20.1
|13.8
|Duncan Robinson
|24.3
|24.2
|26
|Ausar Thompson
|23.4
|24.4
|25.1
|Ronald Holland II
|22.9
|21.1
|20.8
|Jaden Ivey
|20.4
|20
|18.8
The Pistons had been one of the healthiest teams in the league so far this season, but now they are dealing with injuries to Jalen Duren (ankle), Tobias Harris (hip), and Caris LeVert (knee). I covered the ripple effects of that in a video this week.
Golden State Warriors
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Stephen Curry
|34
|33.8
|33.8
|Jimmy Butler III
|33
|32.4
|32.7
|De’Anthony Melton
|24.8
|24.4
|22
|Draymond Green
|24.5
|25.4
|23.7
|Brandin Podziemski
|24.4
|24.5
|25.6
|Moses Moody
|23.9
|23.5
|23.9
|Gary Payton II
|18.2
|15.5
|14.1
|Quinten Post
|17.9
|18.2
|17.9
|Al Horford
|17.4
|15.9
|15.3
Draymond Green has been battling an ankle injury, as well as his own boredom and ejections, over the last few weeks. He remains a borderline top-100 player in fantasy basketball because he contributes a little bit across the board, but there’s no “buy low” type of situation here. Other than that, this team is driven by Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, along with a collection of other players who occasionally contribute.
Houston Rockets
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Amen Thompson
|38.5
|37.1
|36.9
|Kevin Durant
|37.9
|36.8
|36.2
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|37.4
|35.7
|34.7
|Tari Eason
|31.8
|29.2
|25.2
|Steven Adams
|30.7
|27.9
|24.4
|Reed Sheppard
|22.2
|24.4
|26.3
|Clint Capela
|16.1
|15.4
|12.5
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|14.8
|15.2
|15
The Rockets lost Alperen Sengun to an ankle injury right after he was battling a calf injury. Steven Adams, who was also battling his own ankle injury, should see the biggest uptick in minutes and usage, but Jabari Smith Jr. will also be relied on more. He’s been a top 100 player over the last two weeks, averaging 15 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game. I covered all the ripple effects of the Sengun injury in a video this week.
Indiana Pacers
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Pascal Siakam
|35.6
|34.4
|33.6
|Andrew Nembhard
|33.8
|32.3
|32.1
|Aaron Nesmith
|32.1
|30.3
|28.5
|Micah Potter
|24.8
|22.5
|20.2
|Jay Huff
|22.5
|19.3
|20.7
|Ben Sheppard
|20.1
|19.7
|19.7
|Bennedict Mathurin
|19.8
|27.5
|30.6
|Johnny Furphy
|19.3
|16.7
|18.8
|T.J. McConnell
|18.8
|18
|17.8
The Packers are relatively healthy aside from Isaiah Jackson (concussion), who wasn’t playing much anyway, and Bennedict Mathurin, who will now be sidelined for “a while” with a thumb injury. We also know the Pacers aren’t trying as they look to add a top-three pick to a roster that will be getting back Tyrese Haliburton next season.
Los Angeles Clippers
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Kawhi Leonard
|36.3
|36.1
|37.1
|James Harden
|35.8
|32.6
|35.7
|John Collins
|33.7
|28.6
|27.9
|Kris Dunn
|31.8
|28.2
|29.3
|Ivica Zubac
|28.1
|28.1
|25.4
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|24.8
|22.9
|21.8
|Kobe Sanders
|22.6
|23.6
|21
|Nicolas Batum
|19.4
|21
|23.1
|Brook Lopez
|14.5
|17.2
|22.3
Just after the team got Derrick Jones Jr. back, he’s now sidelined for the next six weeks with a Grade 2 MCL sprain. James Harden has also been dealing with a shoulder injury that caused him to miss one game, but Kawhi Leonard has been electric this season and is a top-five player in all of fantasy basketball over the last two weeks. Ivica Zubac returned over the weekend and was up to 33 minutes in his last game, so he should return to his regular role after missing five games. That pushed Brook Lopez back to the bench and cut into minutes and usage for John Collins.
Los Angeles Lakers
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Luka Dončić
|38.2
|37.6
|34.9
|Jake LaRavia
|35.9
|36.6
|32.6
|LeBron James
|35.2
|34.6
|32.8
|Marcus Smart
|34.1
|32.3
|29.9
|Deandre Ayton
|31.5
|29
|29.9
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|23.4
|23.6
|23.9
|Gabe Vincent
|18.1
|18.1
|18.1
|Jaxson Hayes
|16.3
|18
|18.6
Last week, we covered the injuries to Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, so little has changed for the Lakers this week. This remains a two-man team with Luka Doncic and LeBron James, and LeBron in particular has really come on of late, pushing up top-20 value over the last two weeks.
Memphis Grizzlies
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|32.9
|33.2
|32.5
|Cam Spencer
|30.4
|25.3
|28.3
|Jaylen Wells
|26.7
|28.1
|29.3
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper
|26.3
|26.3
|17.4
|Santi Aldama
|25.6
|28.6
|30.3
|Jock Landale
|24.4
|22.4
|22.8
|GG Jackson
|23.2
|21.6
|21.4
|Vince Williams Jr.
|22.1
|22.1
|22.1
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|20.3
|21
|20.6
|Ja Morant
|—
|32.9
|29.7
Ja Morant has missed the last three games with a calf injury, Cedric Coward has missed the last two with an ankle injury, and Brandon Clarke remains sidelined with a calf injury. Oh, and Zach Edey is still out for another week, and Ty Jerome is probably out another week or two. Did I miss anything? Morant had actually been turning the corner before the calf injury, averaging 23.5 points, 7.8 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals over the last two weeks. The Grizzlies had lost most of those games, but that’s another story. There’s a chance we see this team fully healthy by the middle of this month, and that could be fun.
Miami Heat
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Bam Adebayo
|30.5
|29.1
|31.2
|Davion Mitchell
|30.3
|31.2
|29.2
|Tyler Herro
|28.6
|28.6
|28.6
|Norman Powell
|28.1
|29.4
|31.3
|Kel’el Ware
|27.4
|26.7
|27.8
|Andrew Wiggins
|27.3
|28.9
|29.4
|Nikola Jović
|26.6
|25.9
|25.1
|Pelle Larsson
|22.7
|20.3
|23.6
|Jaime Jaquez Jr.
|10
|22.5
|28.7
Tyler Herro returned after missing 11 games with a toe injury, and I recorded a video on the fallout from that this week. We should note that Jaime Jaquez Jr. has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, so even though Herro did come back, this team is not at full strength. When they are, I think we see Nikola Jović take a hit in both his minutes and usage.
Milwaukee Bucks
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|38.7
|38.6
|38.1
|Ryan Rollins
|35.3
|35.2
|31.8
|AJ Green
|34
|32.5
|29.9
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|30.8
|29.2
|28.5
|Myles Turner
|26.3
|28.2
|29.3
|Kyle Kuzma
|23.4
|23.4
|26.3
|Bobby Portis
|20.6
|21.1
|27.5
|Gary Trent Jr.
|20.5
|19.4
|18.7
The Bucks are fully healthy right now (well, aside from Taurean Prince being out), so the minutes allotment of late is what we should expect going forward. It’s been nice to see Ryan Rollins remain productive with both Kevin Porter Jr. and Giannis Antetokounmpo playing nearly 30 minutes a game. Rollins has remained a fringe top-50 player over the last two weeks with Giannis back. I’m still a bit confused why this team traded for Myles Turner when he is not really bringing much to the table, but that’s a conversation for another time. Kyle Kuzma has seen a drop in his minutes and production with this team healthy.
Minnesota Timberwolves
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Anthony Edwards
|32.5
|32.6
|35.5
|Rudy Gobert
|31.3
|30.4
|32.8
|Julius Randle
|30.3
|30.1
|32.2
|Jaden McDaniels
|29.8
|26.8
|28.1
|Donte DiVincenzo
|28
|27.2
|30.1
|Naz Reid
|23.2
|23.7
|26
|Bones Hyland
|16.2
|15.1
|17.2
|Jaylen Clark
|14.9
|15.9
|13.3
|Mike Conley
|14.3
|15
|17.3
Terrance Shannon is out for a couple of weeks with a foot injury, and while that doesn’t really impact the rotation, he’s an intriguing young player. Everything else is pretty much status quo here, and it’s interesting to see Naz Reid continue to be productive and a fringe top-100 player in fantasy leagues despite this team being fully healthy and him playing fewer minutes.
New Orleans Pelicans
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Trey Murphy III
|38.6
|37
|35.9
|Zion Williamson
|30.3
|30.2
|28.3
|Jordan Poole
|27.2
|27.5
|26.1
|Derik Queen
|26.7
|26.3
|26.6
|Bryce McGowens
|26.2
|25.6
|25.6
|Jeremiah Fears
|24.2
|24.9
|24.8
|Jose Alvarado
|21.2
|21
|20.5
|Micah Peavy
|19.2
|19.1
|13.6
|Yves Missi
|19.1
|20.2
|18.5
Herbert Jones missed seven games with an ankle and then returned for one game and sat out the second game in a back-to-back. We should expect him to ramp back up in the coming weeks. Trey Murphy III also had a historically good week, which I covered in a video here, but then he sat out the second game in the back-to-back as well, so Bryce McGowen got some extra usage. Saddiq Bey has missed the last four games with a hip injury, but nobody really stepped up to fill his spot. It’s really just been Murphy III, Derik Queen, and Zion Williamson. Of course, Dejounte Murray could be back in a week or two, so that could make things interesting.
New York Knicks
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Jalen Brunson
|32.8
|33.8
|35.5
|OG Anunoby
|32.6
|33.4
|34.3
|Mikal Bridges
|31.8
|33
|35.1
|Miles McBride
|29.8
|29.2
|27.4
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|29.1
|30.2
|30.1
|Mitchell Robinson
|22.7
|22.7
|21.6
|Jordan Clarkson
|19.8
|19.4
|20.8
|Tyler Kolek
|15.8
|16
|18.9
|Josh Hart
|—
|—
|34.1
Josh Hart has missed seven games with an ankle injury, and, boy, does this team need him. In addition to his defense, the team has sorely lacked the toughness and grit that he brings when he’s on the court. They did rebound nicely in a win over the Clippers on Wednesday, and it seems that Mike Brown has started to shorten his rotation a bit after the losing streak, which led to fewer minutes for guys like Tyler Kolek and Kevin McCullar Jr. We know who the studs are here, and that’s unlikely to change.
Oklahoma City Thunder
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|35.7
|32.8
|33.6
|Jalen Williams
|34.5
|29.9
|30.9
|Chet Holmgren
|32.9
|29.9
|29.7
|Ajay Mitchell
|28.2
|26.6
|24.8
|Cason Wallace
|24.5
|22.8
|24.9
|Luguentz Dort
|23.5
|24.3
|25.3
|Aaron Wiggins
|23
|23.6
|19.7
|Alex Caruso
|22.4
|13.9
|17.1
|Isaiah Joe
|14
|16.3
|14.8
The Thunder are battling a CVS receipt list of injuries, but none of them seem overly serious. Isaiah Hartenstein has missed the last six games with a calf injury, Alex Caruso has missed the last two with a back injury, and Jaylin Williams has been out since December 13th with a heel injury. This team is plenty deep, so they’ve been able to transfer the minutes around, but, from a fantasy perspective, really only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams can be counted on regularly, with Ajay Mitchell also hanging around as a fringe top-100 player.
Orlando Magic
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Paolo Banchero
|34.4
|34.6
|34.9
|Desmond Bane
|31.8
|33.3
|33.6
|Anthony Black
|31.1
|31.6
|31.9
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|30.1
|30.2
|30.8
|Noah Penda
|29.1
|22.4
|16.7
|Jase Richardson
|26.3
|17
|17.9
|Tristan da Silva
|24.6
|22.7
|24.1
|Tyus Jones
|19.6
|20
|23.1
|Goga Bitadze
|16.7
|17.1
|16.6
Jalen Suggs returned last week from his hip injury and then suffered a knee injury that will keep him out indefinitely. We’ve already seen how the Magic disperse their minutes without Suggs, but I covered it in more detail in a video this week. We could also get Franz Wagner back this weekend, so that would be a big boost for the Magic and a big hit to Tristan da Silva’s or Jase Richardson’s minutes.
Philadelphia 76ers
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|VJ Edgecombe
|39.4
|39.7
|37.6
|Tyrese Maxey
|37.1
|39.4
|39.2
|Paul George
|33.4
|34.5
|33.6
|Quentin Grimes
|33.2
|35.2
|29.6
|Joel Embiid
|32.8
|34.4
|33.7
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|20.3
|20.3
|20.3
|Adem Bona
|17.1
|16.9
|17.8
|Dominick Barlow
|16.7
|18.6
|21.5
|Jared McCain
|15.7
|14.7
|20.5
Kelly Oubre Jr. returned on Wednesday for the first time since November 14th. He played just 20 minutes, but we should expect that number to rise in the coming weeks. With Oubre back, we saw Jared McCain play just 10 minutes, and Quentin Grimes was down to 26, which is a little dip from where he was previously. We should expect those three to siphon some minutes off of each other, but it will be curious to see if Oubre will supplant Dominick Barlow in the starting lineup. Grimes is the only fantasy-relevant player that Oubre would impact, but it’s a situation to monitor.
Phoenix Suns
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Devin Booker
|33.8
|32.4
|32.9
|Dillon Brooks
|30.9
|30.5
|30.7
|Royce O’Neale
|29.7
|29.2
|29
|Jordan Goodwin
|26.3
|24.8
|24.2
|Collin Gillespie
|26.3
|26.4
|29
|Mark Williams
|22.9
|22.9
|21.3
|Oso Ighodaro
|22.7
|21.8
|23.9
|Grayson Allen
|21.4
|21.4
|21.4
|Ryan Dunn
|19.9
|19.4
|20.9
The Suns are inching closer to getting Jalen Green back from a hamstring injury, and it will be interesting to see how he fits into this team. Collin Gillespie has been a top 75 player in fantasy basketball over the last month, averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.9 steals. It would make sense that he loses some minutes when Green returns, but it’s really hard to take him off the court. Green’s minutes would then have to come at the expense of Jordan Goodwin, who has been solid in a reserve role this season. Grayson Allen also returned for two games after missing 11 games with a knee injury, so the Suns have kept his minutes pretty low for now. We’ve also seen Dillon Brooks be a fringe top-100 fantasy player without Green on the court. It’s hard to see that continuing when Green comes back and soaks up usage.
Portland Trail Blazers
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Toumani Camara
|36.6
|35.4
|34.6
|Deni Avdija
|35.6
|35.4
|37
|Donovan Clingan
|32.9
|29.1
|30
|Shaedon Sharpe
|30
|29.9
|30.8
|Caleb Love
|28
|28.4
|28.2
|Kris Murray
|26.9
|26.4
|27.7
|Sidy Cissoko
|21.4
|22.2
|21.3
|Robert Williams III
|14.9
|16.2
|16.9
The Blazers have been without Jrue Holiday and Jerami Grant for a while now, but both of them could return this weekend. That would take away a lot of the playing time for Caleb Love and move both Siddy Cissoko and Kris Murray back into smaller roles.
Sacramento Kings
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Zach LaVine
|36.4
|36.4
|36.4
|DeMar DeRozan
|31.7
|31.5
|33.5
|Russell Westbrook
|31.7
|28.1
|29.3
|Keegan Murray
|29.7
|31.7
|33.4
|Maxime Raynaud
|28.1
|30.8
|30.6
|Dennis Schröder
|25.3
|25.7
|25.2
|Keon Ellis
|21.1
|21.9
|18.8
|Precious Achiuwa
|18.7
|19
|19.4
|Nique Clifford
|17.3
|19.5
|22.8
Keegan Murray will be sidelined for three weeks with a back injury, and the Kings will likely remain without Domantas Sabonis for another two weeks. That will lead to increased playing time for Precious Achiuwa, but the offensive burden is going to be taken on by Zach LaVine, who returned from an ankle injury, Russell Westbrook, and DeMar DeRozan. Maxime Raynaud is playing tons of minutes and is a great story, but he’s not a great fantasy asset.
San Antonio Spurs
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Julian Champagnie
|32.9
|32
|27.1
|De’Aaron Fox
|32.9
|33.7
|33.4
|Stephon Castle
|31.4
|30.9
|31.4
|Harrison Barnes
|27.3
|25.8
|26.1
|Luke Kornet
|26.4
|26.1
|24.8
|Keldon Johnson
|26.4
|27.3
|24.2
|Victor Wembanyama
|23.5
|23.6
|24.5
|Dylan Harper
|20.3
|21.3
|20.9
Devin Vassell has missed five games with an oblique injury, which has led to Julian Champagnie getting plenty more run, including a tremendous performance against the Knicks on New Year’s Eve. Victor Wembanyama is still having his minutes monitored, but he’s been productive, and the Spurs are winning, so we may have to assume that continues, which is why Luke Kornet continues to see solid minutes. More minutes than Dylan Harper, who has clearly taken a backseat in the Spurs’ trio of talented guards.
Toronto Raptors
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Scottie Barnes
|32.7
|33.7
|34.3
|RJ Barrett
|32.2
|30.2
|28.9
|Immanuel Quickley
|32.1
|31.1
|32.5
|Collin Murray-Boyles
|29.8
|28.1
|25.8
|Brandon Ingram
|26.5
|30
|32
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|26.4
|22.9
|24.6
|Jamal Shead
|18.7
|21.2
|21.7
|Ja’Kobe Walter
|16
|19
|20.4
We now have five games with RJ Barrett back from his knee injury, so it’s clear how this Raptors’ rotation is shaking out. Jamal Shead, Ja’Kobe Walter, and Ochai Agbaji have seen their minutes decrease while Collin Murray-Boyles continues to play good minutes and has actually been a borderline top 100 fantasy player over the last two weeks. That could also be due to the Raptors being cautious with Jakob Poeltl’s back. Barrett has settled in, averaging 20.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in his five games back, and both he and Immanuel Quickley remain top-75 fantasy assets alongside Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes, who should be an All-Star.
Utah Jazz
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Lauri Markkanen
|38.7
|38.6
|37.6
|Keyonte George
|37.4
|37.6
|36.7
|Jusuf Nurkić
|31.7
|32.4
|30.1
|Brice Sensabaugh
|27.3
|30.6
|28.2
|Svi Mykhailiuk
|24.9
|24.6
|22.4
|Kevin Love
|24.3
|24.3
|25.2
|Isaiah Collier
|23.3
|26.2
|25.4
|Walter Clayton Jr.
|18.9
|21.6
|17.9
|Taylor Hendricks
|15.1
|15.8
|15.1
Not much to see with this Utah team. Ace Bailey returned after missing five games with a hip injury, but he will likely take a while to have his minutes ramped up. Jusuf Nurkić has been a real asset for the Jazz lately, and this team is feisty. I recorded a video this week covering Nurkić and also the Jazz conundrum about whether to tank or risk losing their first-round pick.
Washington Wizards
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|CJ McCollum
|30.2
|31
|31.4
|Bilal Coulibaly
|29.9
|28.8
|27.6
|Bub Carrington
|29.3
|27.6
|26.9
|Alex Sarr
|27.9
|28.1
|26.7
|Tre Johnson
|25.8
|26.8
|25.1
|Justin Champagnie
|21.9
|24.6
|23.7
|Khris Middleton
|20.2
|21.5
|21.4
|Corey Kispert
|18.3
|18.3
|15.9
|Marvin Bagley III
|15.8
|16.8
|18.9
This Wizards situation could change drastically after the Trae Young trade. My colleague Raphielle Johnson covered all angles of that trade in an article this week.