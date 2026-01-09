Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Ajay Mitchell set to step up with starters out

In head-to-head leagues, it all comes down to the weekend. You can have a comfortable lead in multiple categories or by a bunch of points, but if you don’t make the most of the weekend, you can walk out with a loss.

Eight teams only play once this weekend, including the Hornets, Bulls, Cavaliers, Mavericks, Pistons, Pacers, Lakers and Jazz. Avoid those teams if you’re just looking to maximize your games played.

That’s often what it comes down to in standard points and category leagues, but that’s not always the case. Leagues with some sort of games cap or best ball formats like Yahoo!’s High Score leagues aren’t just looking for volume, though having two chances at a big night is a good strategy in best ball leagues.

Absolute must-start: Ajay Mitchell, Oklahoma City Thunder

OKC will play Friday’s game without multiple starters, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. That should allow Mitchell to step into the starting lineup, where he has averaged 15.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.4 triples on efficient shooting splits. For Friday’s game against the Grizzlies, Mitchell should be in for a big night, and if he returns to the bench for Sunday’s game against the Heat, he should still be productive. Miami is second in pace over their last 10 games and first over the course of the whole season.

Mitchell has been excellent off the bench all year, yet he’s still only rostered in 29 percent of Yahoo! leagues. Most of his value is tied to efficient shooting and steals, but he has been able to elevate his scoring and assists when given the opportunity. He should be rostered for the rest of the season, but this weekend should be a particularly productive one for him.

Guards:

Miles McBride, New York Knicks

McBride should remain in the starting lineup for Friday’s game against the Suns, and if Josh Hart (ankle) remains out against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, McBride could start again. Even as a reserve, he has been on fire lately. The matchups aren’t necessarily “favorable”, but the opportunity is too good to pass up.

Bub Carrington, Washington Wizards

Carrington entered the starting lineup with CJ McCollum (quad) out on Wednesday, and with McCollum now in Atlanta and Trae Young (quad) out, Carrington should remain a starter. There is a real chance that Trae doesn’t suit up often this season, so Carrington could end up as a starter for the rest of the season. They take on the Pelicans on Friday, which is a more favorable matchup than the Suns on Sunday, but this could be more than a short-term add.

Cam Spencer, Memphis Grizzlies

With Ja Morant (calf) sidelined for a fourth straight game on Friday and potentially sidelined again on Sunday against the Nets, Spencer should remain a starter. It won’t hurt that the game on Friday will be against OKC’s backups. Spencer’s scoring has been volatile, but the assists have come consistently, which is most of his streaming appeal.

Forwards:

Dillon Brooks, Phoenix Suns

Brooks has taken a massive leap as a scorer, and he’ll get to take on two teams that have struggled recently on defense this weekend. Over the last 10 games, the Knicks are 28th in defensive rating, and the Wizards are 21st. The lack of production in other categories limits his fantasy impact, but he should be in for some big scoring nights.

Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

Eason has been excellent since entering the starting unit for Houston, and this weekend provides two favorable matchups. The Trail Blazers have the worst turnover percentage in the NBA, and Eason’s bread and butter is forcing turnovers. Then they take on the Kings, who have been one of the worst defensive teams in the league. It’ll happen in different ways, but Eason should be in for a productive two-game stretch.

Collin Murray-Boyles, Toronto Raptors

CMB has had some strong performances recently as a starter, and with how many injuries the Raptors are dealing with, he should be able to keep it going this weekend. Scottie Barnes (knee) is doubtful, and Brandon Ingram (thumb) is questionable, which only means more minutes and opportunities for CMB. They play the 76ers on Sunday, and they have been one of the worst rebounding teams in the league recently.

Centers:

Steven Adams, Houston Rockets

Adams is starting with Alperen Sengun (ankle) sidelined, and when he gets the opportunity, he’s able to dominate the glass. Portland on Friday isn’t a great matchup, but taking on the Kings on Sunday is favorable since they’re one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA. Adams can provide other stats, but his domination on the boards is enough for him to be worth streaming.

Zeke Nnaji, Denver Nuggets

With Nikola Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas out, Nnaji hasn’t started, but he has been more productive off the bench than DaRon Holmes has been as the starting center for Denver. They play the Hawks and Bucks this weekend, and Atlanta has been bad on the glass for most of the season. However, this is less about matchups and more about just how good Nnaji has been.

Jock Landale, Memphis Grizzlies

Landale has been starting at center for Memphis, which has led to some strong performances recently, mostly as a rebounder. On Friday, they play the OKC backups, which means a matchup with Branden Carlson. Landale should be productive, and then on Sunday, it’s a matchup with the Nets. They have been a bottom-10 rebounding team over the past 10 games, which provides Landale with a great opportunity.