Trail Blazers at Celtics predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for January 26

Winners of four of their last five, the Portland Trail Blazers (23-23) look to continue their climb north in the Western Conference standings when they take the court against possibly the biggest surprise in the Eastern Conference this season, the Boston Celtics (28-17).

The season has thus far certainly exceeded expectations in Boston. Sitting atop the Atlantic Division, the Celtics are second in the Eastern Conference. Jaylen Brown is playing the best basketball of his career averaging 29.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. As a team, the Celtics love the three-point shot. They are making 15.8 per game on 36.9% shooting. All that said, they have sputtered of late winning just five of their last ten games.

This is the first of a four-game road trip for the Blazers who currently sit four games out of a playoff spot but in ninth and thus currently in possession of a spot in the play-in. Denny Avdija has been a revelation since arriving in an offseason trade with the Wizards. The forward is averaging nine points more per game in Portland (26.0) than he did last season in Washington (16.9). His availability (back) is a question mark tonight. That is news you need before placing a wager of any kind on this game.

This is the second meeting of the season between these teams. The Blazers won in the Moda Center, 114-108, on December 28. Shaedon Sharpe poured in 26 for Portland while Jaylen Brown had 37 in the loss for Boston.

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Trail Blazers at Celtics

Date: Monday, January 26, 2026

Monday, January 26, 2026 Time: 8PM EST

8PM EST Site: TD Garden

TD Garden City: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game Odds: Trail Blazers at Celtics

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Portland Trail Blazers (+245), Boston Celtics (-305)

Portland Trail Blazers (+245), Boston Celtics (-305) Spread: Celtics -7.5

Celtics -7.5 Total: 224.5 points

Expected Starting Lineups: Trail Blazers at Celtics

Portland Trail Blazers

PG Jrue Holiday

SG Toumani Camara

SF Deni Avdija

PF Jerami Grant

C Donovan Clingan

Boston Celtics

PG Payton Pritchard

SG Derrick White

SF Jaylen Brown

PF Sam Hauser

C Neemias Queta

Injury Report: Trail Blazers at Celtics

Portland Trail Blazers

Deni Avdija (back) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(back) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Robert Williams III (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Kris Murray (back) has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game

(back) has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game Duop Reath (foot) has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game

(foot) has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game Scoot Henderson (hamstring) has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game

(hamstring) has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game Matisse Thybulle (thumb/knee) has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game

(thumb/knee) has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game Blake Wesley (foot) has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game

Boston Celtics

Luka Garza (knee) is questionable for tonight’s game

(knee) is questionable for tonight’s game Josh Minott (undisclosed) is questionable for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for tonight’s game Neemias Queta (illness is questionable for tonight’s game

(illness is questionable for tonight’s game Jayson Tatum (Achilles) has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Trail Blazers at Celtics

The Celtics are 13-7 at home this season

The Trail Blazers are 10-12 on the road this season

The Celtics are 25-20 ATS this season

The Trail Blazers are 26-20 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 23 of the Trail Blazers’ 46 games this season (23-23)

The OVER has cashed in 19 of the Celtics’ 44 games this season (19-26)

Donovan Clingan has recorded a double-double in 3 of his last 4 games

has recorded a double-double in 3 of his last 4 games Jaylen Brown has scored at least 30 points in 4 of his last 5 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Celtics -7.5

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Celtics -7.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 224.5

