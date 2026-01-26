NBA Trade Rumors 2025-26: Ja Morant latest, plus what Boston, Detroit, Philadelphia are thinking

There are just 11 days until the NBA trade deadline, and while this is often when talks heat up, this year is seeing some cooling with the biggest names — this could be a quiet trade deadline (at least for those wanting to see a blockbuster deal). Here is the latest from around the league.

Ja Morant

Of the three biggest names being discussed heading toward the trade deadline — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis and Ja Morant — it’s Morant who appears the only one who could be on the move.

Don’t confuse that with Morant likely being traded — he is expected to be in Memphis on Feb. 6 (the day after the trade deadline). His recent elbow injury, which has sidelined him for a couple more weeks, only adds to that.

The challenge in trading Morant remains the same as it always has been (and was discussed again this week by Marc Stein at The Stein Line): The teams interested in Morant are looking at a buy-low/take-a-flyer-on-a-guy scenario, but the Grizzlies are not looking to sell low. There is internal pressure in Memphis to make sure they get more back for Morant than the expiring contract and wing rotation player that Atlanta got for Trae Young, Stein reports. That kind of offer is not out there for Morant.

Which means the Morant trade drama — like Antetokounmpo and Davis — will carry over to the summer.

Boston Celtics

Consider this more a reminder than breaking news — it’s been reported here before and plenty of other places in recent weeks — but the Boston Celtics are going to be active at the trade deadline looking for another center. Here is how ESPN’s Shams Charania framed it while on Pat McAfee’s show last Friday.

“They’ve been in the marketplace, trying to go get a big-time starting center potentially. They’re going to be aggressive in moving the needle. They’ve got assets. They’ve got contracts to play with.”

In Boston’s dream scenario, it could talk with Memphis about Jaren Jackson Jr. or the Clippers about Ivica Zubac, but neither player is available. More realistically, keep an eye on Onyeka Okongwu (Atlanta), Daniel Gafford (Dallas), and the Celtics’ old friend Robert Williams III (now of Portland).

Detroit Pistons

There have been calls in some quarters for the Pistons to be aggressive — they are the No. 1 seed in a very winnable Eastern Conference. If Detroit adds one more shot creator to pair with Cade Cunningham and their stout defense, this team would solidify itself as the team to beat in the East.

That’s not what the Pistons are thinking, according to multiple reports.

This is a homegrown roster for the most part, and the front office wants to see what it can do in the playoffs, then adapt this summer (the same strategy Oklahoma City used a couple of seasons ago with its young core). That said, the Pistons also have a $14.2 million trade exception they can use, and while Detroit is hard-capped at the first apron, they are about $26 million below that line and have room to maneuver.

Chris Manix summed up the Pistons’ thinking well.

Assessing trade targets for East-leading Pistons NBA writer Chris Mannix breaks down the trade deadline options for the Detroit Pistons as they sit first in the Eastern Conference ahead of the February 5 deadline.

“I got to tell you from talking to people in Detroit, I don’t get the sense that they’re looking to do much. Could they find a player uh to slide into that trade exception? Absolutely. They could certainly go out and try to acquire somebody that could fit that fits like one of the guys I mentioned, ninth, 10th guy, 11th guy, whatever it may be. Someone you need to fill a specific need on your roster. What I don’t believe they’re looking to do, in fact, I’m pretty sure of it, they’re not looking to do anything big that shakes up this roster. They really like this roster. they might love this roster.”

Philadelphia 76ers

Most of the trades we’re going to see at the deadline will be smaller ones that are less about the players involved and more about their salaries — teams will be looking to get out of the luxury tax.

Enter the Philadelphia 76ers. Here is what the well-connected Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer wrote.

But based on their recent history of trading to get under the luxury-tax threshold, there’s an expectation that they’ll make at least one trade ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline. The Sixers are $7 million above the allowable threshold to avoid being taxed. They’re also around $1 million away from being a first-apron team and facing penalties.

What’s different this season is that Philadelphia looks at itself when healthy, looks at the rest of this season’s East, and realizes it has a chance. There is no margin for error, but there is a chance. Is Philly ownership willing to pay a $7.3 million tax bill for that chance?

If they do make a trade, Pompey says to look for big man Andre Drummond or veteran guard Eric Gordon to be on the move, but the 76ers would likely have to give up a second-round pick to entice teams to take on those contracts for the rest of the season.

Dallas Naji Marshall in demand

Dallas is working to find a trade for Anthony Davis (as is his agent, Rich Paul), but right now that seems a lost cause because there isn’t much of a market. This looks like a discussion that will roll over into the offseason. Marc Stein reported at the Stein Line over the weekend that Cooper Flagg is “untouchable” in trade talks — and I’m not sure why that even needed to be reported.

The name to watch is Naji Marshall, reports Christian Clark at The Athletic, who got this quote:

“I think half the league is interested in him,” one scout with a Western Conference team said.

Marshall, a 6'6" wing out of Xavier in his sixth NBA season, has developed into a rock-solid part of the Dallas rotation, averaging 14.7 points per game with a 63.5 true-shooting percentage this season. With that, it would take an “extraordinary” offer to get Dallas to part with Marshall, Clark reports.

The Maverick player most likely to be on the move before Feb. 5 remains big man Daniel Gafford.

Los Angeles Clippers

While plenty of teams are calling to check on the availability of Ivica Zubac, don’t look for the Clippers to be active at the trade deadline. Don’t take my word for it, here is what coach Tyronn Lue told Law Murray of The Athletic.

“In our situation, I don’t see much movement. So I think we’ll be good.”

While the Clippers are kind of stuck in the middle with this roster, they are not going to jeopardize their 2027 cap space or ability to get in on a big trade this coming offseason — when the expectation is there will be some big names on the move — by doing something in the short term. Expect a quiet deadline from the Clips.

Domantas Sabonis

On the list of players most likely to be traded before Feb. 5, keep Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis near the top.

He’s long been considered the most likely of the Kings’ veteran stars to be traded. There is a demand for centers around the league. While Sabonis has been linked to Toronto — a team in search of a big man at the deadline — there has been interest from other teams as well, reports Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“While Washington, Phoenix, and Chicago are known to have had some interest in Sabonis, league sources confirmed reports that Toronto is a legitimate possibility as we approach the deadline.”

In Toronto’s dream scenario, the trade could be Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl for Sabonis and Devin Carter, but that’s less appealing to Sacramento (in part because Quickley is owed $97 million over three seasons after this one), unless some quality draft capital is flowing back to California. With both teams up against tax aprons, any version of this trade likely involves Brooklyn or another third team.

Keon Ellis

While we’re talking Sacramento, Ellis might be the player most likely to be traded at the deadline, reports Marc Stein.

While Ellis has not had a consistent role off the bench for Doug Christie in Sacramento, two things remain true: 1) Quality point-of-attack defenders on the perimeter are in high demand, and Ellis fits that bill; 2) Other teams believe that if they get Ellis out of Sacramento and with their coach in their system, he will thrive. Ellis is an improving offensive player who is shooting 35.7% from 3-point range this season. Ellis also is on an expiring minimum contract, making trading for him and retaining him something teams can afford.

The Kings are reportedly asking for a late first-round pick. Sam Amick of The Athletic reports that 10 teams have called about Ellis, and the Lakers are known to be among them.