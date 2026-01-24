Ja Morant out at least three weeks with elbow sprain, which will sideline him past trade deadline

Ja Morant will be sidelined at least three weeks with a UCL sprain in his left elbow suffered during the Grizzlies’ loss to the Hawks on Wednesday, the team announced Saturday.

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical update for Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/0UTXPJfIEF — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) January 24, 2026

This likely keeps Morant out through the All-Star break. Look for Cam Spencer to get a bump in minutes with Morant out.

Morant is averaging 19.5 points and 8.1 assists a game this season, and while there is reason for concern about his shooting efficiency — 23.5% from 3-point range this season and a 52.1 true shooting percentage that is well below the league average — that is still a lot of points and shot creation to replace.

This impacts a couple of things in Memphis.

One is making the postseason. At 18-25, the Grizzlies sit 12th in the West, 1.5 games out of the final playoff spot. The Grizzlies are 11-12 in games Morant has missed this season, with a +0.1 net rating when he is off the court this season — Memphis is essentially a .500 team without him. While that’s better than it’s been with him, there is no clear path to a winning streak and the postseason without Morant.

Second, this will not help his already sluggish trade market. League sources have told NBC Sports there is no trade market for Morant at the price the Grizzlies are asking in part because of concerns about his injury history and availability — he has not played more than six consecutive games in almost three years — and this just adds to those fears. The reality is there are teams willing to buy low and take a flyer on Morant, but the Grizzlies are asking for a young player and a first-round pick in any deal, and no team appears willing to give that up right now. This injury is not going to help that cause.