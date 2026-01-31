Cotie McMahon scores 27 as No. 17 Mississippi women hold off No. 5 Vanderbilt 83-75

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lansing State Journal
No. 3 Michigan beats No. 7 Michigan State 83-71, takes sole possession of first place in Big Ten
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels
Infielder Vinnie Pasquantino agrees to two-year contract extension with the Royals
MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
David Robertson, World Series champion and All-Star, retires after 17-year MLB career

Top Clips

nbc_nba_jokicreturn_260130.jpg
HLs: Jokic returns from knee injury, scores 31
nbc_hoc_notdamebow_260130.jpg
HLs: Notre Dame can’t hold onto lead against BGSU
nbc_nba_lukavwsh_260130.jpg
HLs: Doncic notches triple-double before halftime

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lansing State Journal
No. 3 Michigan beats No. 7 Michigan State 83-71, takes sole possession of first place in Big Ten
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels
Infielder Vinnie Pasquantino agrees to two-year contract extension with the Royals
MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
David Robertson, World Series champion and All-Star, retires after 17-year MLB career

Top Clips

nbc_nba_jokicreturn_260130.jpg
HLs: Jokic returns from knee injury, scores 31
nbc_hoc_notdamebow_260130.jpg
HLs: Notre Dame can’t hold onto lead against BGSU
nbc_nba_lukavwsh_260130.jpg
HLs: Doncic notches triple-double before halftime

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Cotie McMahon scores 27 as No. 17 Mississippi women hold off No. 5 Vanderbilt 83-75

  
Published January 31, 2026 12:45 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Cotie McMahon scored 27 points, Christeen Iwuala had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 17 Mississippi beat No. 5 Vanderbilt 83-75 on Friday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

The game was originally scheduled for Thursday night on the Ole Miss campus before moving due to icy conditions outside.

Ole Miss built a 44-25 lead at halftime behind 25 combined points from McMahon and Iwuala. Vanderbilt scored just 10 points in the second quarter on 3-of-12 shooting from the floor. The Commodores had 12 turnovers and just 10 field goals in the first half.

Vanderbilt rallied in the third quarter after making 11 of 17 shots and turning it over just twice. Mikayla Blakes scored 11 points in the third to get the Commodores within 60-51.

Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda converted a three-point play with 5:56 left in the fourth to give Vanderbilt its first lead, 67-64, since it was 11-9. But Ole Miss responded by scoring the next seven points to begin an 11-3 run for a 75-70 lead with 1:57 left.

McMahon and Debreasha Powe combined to make four straight free throws in the final minute to secure Mississippi’s sixth straight victory in the series.

Latasha Lattimore added 12 points and Kaitlin Peterson had 11 off the bench for Ole Miss (18-4, 5-2 Southeastern Conference).

Blakes led Vanderbilt (20-2, 6-2) with 29 points. Aubrey Galvan added 18 and Mwenentanda finished with 11. The Commodores were off to their best start through 21 games since the 1992-93 Final Four team.

Up next

Vanderbilt: Scheduled to host Florida on Sunday.

Ole Miss: Remains in Birmingham to play Auburn on Monday.