David Robertson, World Series champion and All-Star, retires after 17-year MLB career
David Robertson, World Series champion and All-Star, retires after 17-year MLB career
LPGA: CPKC Women's Open - Final Round
Lake Nona member Lydia Ko, Lottie Woad share lead in LPGA Tour opener
PGA: Farmers Insurance Open - Second Round
Justin Rose breaks his 36-hole record at Torrey Pines as Brooks Koepka makes it to weekend

nbc_hoc_notdamebow_260130.jpg
HLs: Notre Dame can’t hold onto lead against BGSU
nbc_nba_lukavwsh_260130.jpg
HLs: Doncic notches triple-double before halftime
nbc_pl_skyelbaezefeat_260130.jpg
Elba gives Eze’s job a shot at the training ground

MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
David Robertson, World Series champion and All-Star, retires after 17-year MLB career
LPGA: CPKC Women's Open - Final Round
Lake Nona member Lydia Ko, Lottie Woad share lead in LPGA Tour opener
PGA: Farmers Insurance Open - Second Round
Justin Rose breaks his 36-hole record at Torrey Pines as Brooks Koepka makes it to weekend

nbc_hoc_notdamebow_260130.jpg
HLs: Notre Dame can’t hold onto lead against BGSU
nbc_nba_lukavwsh_260130.jpg
HLs: Doncic notches triple-double before halftime
nbc_pl_skyelbaezefeat_260130.jpg
Elba gives Eze’s job a shot at the training ground

Infielder Vinnie Pasquantino agrees to two-year contract extension with the Royals

  
Published January 30, 2026 11:26 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Infielder Vinnie Pasquantino agreed to a two-year contract Friday with the Royals, pending a successful physical, that will keep him in Kansas City through the 2027 season.

Financial terms of the deal were not released.

Pasquantino would have been in his second year of salary arbitration this upcoming season. He remains under club control through 2028.

Pasquantino comes off a season with career highs in several categories, including home runs (32) and RBIs (113) after being sidelined by injuries much of 2023 and 2024. He became the eighth Royals player to produce at least 30 homers and doubles in a season.

“Vinnie is a premier run producer, a huge part of our team and someone our fans have really connected with,” Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said in a statement. “We’re proud of the player he’s become, and that he’s earned this contract. We are happy as an organization and for Vinnie personally to have stability moving forward.”