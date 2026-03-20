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Astros’ Bennett Sousa to open season on injured list with oblique strain

  
Published March 20, 2026 10:47 AM
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WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Houston Astros left-hander Bennett Sousa will begin the season on the injured list, manager Joe Espada said.

Sousa, 30, strained his left oblique in a Grapefruit League game against the Washington Nationals. Sousa returned to Houston for further testing, but Espada said he would “be down for a while.”

“We’re going to not have him throw until that pain goes away,” Espada said.

Last year was a breakout season for Sousa after sitting out the 2024 season due to injury. He appeared in 44 games in 2025, and posted a 2.84 ERA across 50 2/3 innings with 59 strikeouts. But Sousa landed on the injured list on Aug. 20 with left elbow inflammation and didn’t return.

The loss of Sousa is the latest blow to Houston’s bullpen. Espada said All-Star closer Josh Hader will begin the season on the 15-day injured list. Hader did not appear in any spring training games, and his buildup will extend past the Astros’ opener against the Los Angeles Angles on March 26.