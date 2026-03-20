Giants’ Hayden Birdsong to undergo Tommy John surgery and miss entire season

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — San Francisco Giants pitcher Hayden Birdsong will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the 2026 season.

The right-hander had felt soreness in his throwing elbow after pitching in a Cactus League game on March 10. After the Giants diagnosed Birdsong with a forearm strain and ulnar collateral ligament sprain, Birdsong met with Dr. Keith Meister.

Birdsong, 24, went 4-4 with a 4.80 ERA last season while making 21 appearances, including 10 starts. He struck out 68 batters over 65 2/3 innings.