Cavaliers looking into change of raised court after Luka Doncic injury

The NBA and the Cleveland Cavaliers are meeting this week to discuss the raised court at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

This is the latest chapter in a long-running issue, one that has jumped back into the headlines after Luka Doncic tweaked his ankle while falling off it after a shot this week.

Luka Doncic has gone back to the Lakers locker room after appearing to injure his foot stepping back on this shot attempt:pic.twitter.com/uakOseB1GX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 29, 2026

Doncic went to the locker room after the fall but returned and played in that game, though he is questionable for Friday’s Lakers game in Washington due to an ankle injury. He, however, got off lucky compared to others, including Dru Smith, who fell off the court and tore his ACL in 2023. There have been multiple injuries and complaints by teams over the years, but the court is in compliance with league rules, a Cavaliers spokesman told The Athletic.

Raised courts are uncommon, usually only seen by fans at the NCAA Final Four (games held in football stadiums). The Cavaliers have the only raised court in the NBA, up about 10 inches — on a rubber mat and then wood blocks on top of that — to prevent condensation from the ice below the playing surface. The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is also home to the Cleveland Monsters, the AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The NBA is again involved, but as Vardon explains, the fixes are either partial or expensive, or both. Cleveland could expand the size of the wood flooring so that all the courtside seats would be on top of it and the drop off would be further away from the court. Cleveland could reduce the height or eliminate the wood blocks, then keep the building much colder to prevent any melting or condensation. All of that likely will be discussed, but whether any meaningful action takes place remains to be seen. While the drop-off has been reduced, it is still there and still causing injuries.