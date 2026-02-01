 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray
NASCAR reschedules Clash again to Wednesday night because of ‘historic’ winter weather in N.C.
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl history: Appearances, wins, MVPs, opponents, scores, year by year
NFL: Super Bowl XLIX-New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks
New England Patriots’ Super Bowl history: Appearances, wins, MVPs, opponents, scores, year by year

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totmcpostgame_260201.jpg
Spurs fight back in four-goal thriller with City
nbc_fnia_willcampbellintr_260201.jpg
Campbell on how Vrabel’s four H’s helped Patriots
nbc_fnia_morganmosesintr_260201.jpg
Moses on Campbell and Patriots ‘brotherhood’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Patriots vs. Seahawks live stream: How to watch Super Bowl 2026

  
Published February 1, 2026 03:55 PM

Full coverage of Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will be streamed on Peacock (details below on signing up).

The game also will be televised on NBC and Telemundo. Pregame coverage will begin at noon, and kickoff will occur shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET.

Click here for a full rundown of NBC Sports’ Super Bowl game day schedule, including the announcing team, odds and more details.

SB HTW.jpg
How to watch 2026 Super Bowl: TV info, schedule, kickoff for New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks
It’s a rematch of another memorable Super Bowl on NBC.

How can I watch the 2026 Super Bowl?

  • Date: Sunday, February 8
  • Kickoff: Shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Pregame: Begins at noon ET
  • Where: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California
  • TV: NBC, Telemundo and Universo
  • Live stream: Peacock

Is Peacock a streaming service or a channel?

Peacock is a streaming service that offers nonstop access to sports (including Sunday Night Football on NBC) and other content, Stream the biggest games all year long. Plus get 24/7 live sports channels, daily highlights, and more.

How do I sign up for Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC and Bravo hits on Peacock for whatever suits your mood.

How much does Peacock cost?

You can sign up for a Peacock Premium plan at $10.99 a month (+tax) or $109.99 per year (+tax).

If you are looking for all content with almost no ads, you can sign up for Peacock Premium Plus for an additional $6.00 a month (+tax) or an additional $60.00 per year (+tax).

Peacock also offers a student rate of $5.99 for the first 12 months.

