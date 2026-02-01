Watch Patriots vs. Seahawks live stream: How to watch Super Bowl 2026

Full coverage of Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will be streamed on Peacock (details below on signing up).

The game also will be televised on NBC and Telemundo. Pregame coverage will begin at noon, and kickoff will occur shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET.

Click here for a full rundown of NBC Sports’ Super Bowl game day schedule, including the announcing team, odds and more details.

How can I watch the 2026 Super Bowl?

Date: Sunday, February 8

Sunday, February 8 Kickoff: Shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET Pregame : Begins at noon ET

: Begins at noon ET Where: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV: NBC, Telemundo and Universo

NBC, Telemundo and Universo Live stream: Peacock

