How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Live stream info for Monday’s game

Tonight’s Peacock NBA Monday action features two fascinating games. First is a Western Conference showdown: Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Memphis Grizzlies; followed by Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers visiting one of the hottest teams in the NBA, Kawhi Leonard’s Los Angeles Clippers.

Live coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET on NBCSN and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch each game and follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.



Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview:

This meeting is the second game of a two-game set between these teams, both in Memphis. On Saturday night, the Timberwolves cruised to a comfortable win against a shorthanded Grizzlies team playing without Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and four other rotation players. Anthony Edwards scored 33 points while Julius Randle added 27 points and seven assists for Minnesota in the victory, their fourth straight.

The Timberwolves have had a roller coaster January, winning six of seven to start the month, followed by a five-game losing streak, which not-so-coincidentally came while the protests against federal agents and their tactics in Minnesota grew and became front of mind for everyone in the state. Now the Timberwolves have won four in a row again. Led by All-Star Anthony Edwards and his 29.3 points per game, Minnesota is one of only four teams that currently meet the classic definition of a title contender: Top 10 in the league in offense and defense. One thing to watch with the Timberwolves, with struggles at point guard this season, they have leaned into big man Julius Randle as a playmaker, and he leads the team with 5.3 assists per game.

Memphis has struggled of late, losing six consecutive games, and it has just three wins since Dec. 28 (tied for second-worst in the league in that stretch). How rough has it been in Memphis this season? It has lost three games when it led by 20+ points. Injuries are part of the challenge for the Grizzlies, who on Monday will be without All-Star Ja Morant (missed 21 games, currently out with a left elbow issue), Zach Edey (played in just 11 games due to ankle issues) and Scottie Pippen Jr. (toe, yet to play this season). That has former All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. — who is day-to-day with a quad contusion and missed the Saturday meeting — needing to be Mr. Everything for the team, averaging 19 points and 5.8 rebounds a game while playing high-level defense. Keep an eye on rookie Cedric Coward, who is averaging 13.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and looks like a First Team All-Rookie candidate in a class deep with talent.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies:

When: Monday, Feb. 2

Monday, Feb. 2 Where: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Live Stream: NBCSN and Peacock

What other NBA game is on Peacock tonight?

Once the Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies ends, there is a star-studded game on Peacock featuring Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers taking on Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome — which will be the site of the NBA All-Star Game in just two weeks.

