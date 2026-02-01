Report: Cleveland trades De’Andre Hunter to Sacramento for Keon Ellis, Dennis Schroder
For weeks, the buzz had been that Keon Ellis was the most likely player to be traded before the Feb. 5 deadline. It didn’t even go down to the wire.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have traded De’Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings for Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder in a three-team deal that sees Dario Saric heading off to Chicago, a trade first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN and since confirmed by multiple reports. Michael Scotto of Hoopshype had laid out a framework for this trade earlier in the day.
This trade is a win for the Hawks, who both save money — nearly $47 million in salary and taxes for a team still over the second apron — and get a better wing defender and 3-point shooter in Ellis. The Hawks had hoped that Hunter would fill their need on the wing, but he is averaging 13.9 points a game, has come off the bench a lot this season, is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc, and is not a lockdown defender. Ellis, on the other hand, is a plus defender (even if he is three inches shorter) and is shooting 36.8% from 3 this season.
Here are other notes on the trade.
• Chicago picks up one or two late second-round picks — one is reportedly in 2029, the worst of Detroit, Milwaukee or New York’s second-rounder — for taking on Saric.
• Ellis and Schroder are going to really help Atlanta’s perimeter defense.
• Hunter became someone the Cavaliers could trade because of the emergence of Jaylon Tyson, who has played better for them in the same role.
• Schroder is averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 rebounds this season and gives the Cavaliers depth at the point.
• This could mean less Lonzo Ball for the Cavaliers. He has not worked out as hoped for them this season.
• Sacramento had been looking for a late first-rounder for Ellis but did not get any picks as part of this trade.
• Sacramento is not done dealing — this trade adds $6.9 million in salary this season and moves them over the luxury tax line. Kings’ ownership is not going to pay the tax for a 12-38 team that is last in the Western Conference. More moves are coming.
• Sacramento adds $10.1 million in salary next season with Hunter.
• Multiple reports say the Kings are excited and believe Hunter can help them on the wing. Can Keegan Murray and Hunter pair well together? We’re going to find out.
• Moving on from Ellis and Schroder helps the Kings clear up a crowded backcourt and get more run for rookie Nique Clifford, who has shown some promise.
• Chicago is waiving guard Jevon Carter to create a roster spot for Saric.