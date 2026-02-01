 Skip navigation
Red hot ticket: Lakers at Knicks most expensive regular season game since Kobe’s last game

  
Published February 1, 2026 11:30 AM

Is Sunday LeBron James’ final game in Madison Square Garden?

Fans are treating it like it is. In a city where hot tickets — from hit Broadway shows to Harry Styles coming residency at Madison Square Garden — are a fact of life, no ticket is hotter right now than when the Knicks host LeBron and the Lakers on Sunday at 7 p.m. (a game you can watch on NBC and Peacock, it’s the debut of Sunday Night Basketball).

This is the most expensive NBA regular-season game ticket since Kobe Bryant’s final game in Los Angeles, according to both Gametime and TickPick.

Just the average ticket price for this game is close to $900, according to Gametime.

Is this LeBron’s final game in New York, at age 41 in his record 23rd NBA season? Nobody knows, not even LeBron.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” LeBron said last week after an emotional return to Cleveland this week. “I’m just trying to live in the moment.”

LeBron said he and his family would discuss his future after this season. Most people in league circles think LeBron will play one more season, kind of a farewell tour, but it will not be with the Lakers. New York and Cleveland have been speculated to be the most likely final stops in LeBron’s unparalleled career if he does play another season.

But this could be his final game in Madison Square Garden. It’s just one more reason to tune into what will be a star-studded game with All-Star Game starters Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson, among others. Be sure to tune in on NBC and Peacock to not miss a moment of what shapes up to be an epic game.

