Amari Bailey, second-round draft pick who played 10 games for Hornets, seeking to regain college eligibility

Can a player who entered the NBA Draft, was selected in the second round, signed a professional contract (two-way) and played in 10 NBA games regain college eligibility and play again in the NCAA?

Former UCLA Bruin and Charlotte Hornet Amari Bailey is trying to do just that.

Bailey, who has spent most of the last two seasons in the G League, has hired an agent and a lawyer in an effort to regain his eligibility, and spoke with Dan Murphy of ESPN about it.

“Right now I’d be a senior in college. I’m not trying to be 27 years old playing college athletics. No shade to the guys that do; that’s their journey. But I went to go play professionally and learned a lot, went through a lot. So, like, why not me?”

Bailey told ESPN his case is the next step from the NCAA’s decision to allow James Nnaji — another 2023 second-round draft pick, but one who never signed an NBA contract and only played in Europe — to join Baylor for the rest of the season.

NCAA president Charlie Baker has said the NCAA would never grant eligibility to a player who signed an NBA contract. However, a judge disagreed and granted Charles Bediako — a former and once again Alabama player who sued the NCAA to regain his college eligibility — the right to play for the Crimson Tide (the NCAA has appealed that ruling). Bediako entered the 2023 NBA Draft but went undrafted (unlike Bailey), signed a two-way contract, and played three seasons in the G League but never appeared in an NBA game.

Bailey, a 6'3" guard, played two seasons in the G League and last season averaged 13.1 points and 4.6 assists a game with the Long Island Nets and the Iowa Wolves. He did not have a contract for this season. He was a five-star recruit and a McDonald’s All-American in high school in Southern California, where he played with Bronny James at Sierra Canyon.

Bailey said he is working out and going to start talking to schools about returning to play college ball next season.

“It’s not a stunt,” Bailey said. “I’m really serious about going back. I just want to improve my game, change the perception of me and just show that I can win.”

