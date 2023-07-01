 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole
Chicago Street Race - Previews

Sunday Chicago Street Race: Start time, TV info, weather

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_malnatieagle_230701.jpg
Malnati caps hot start with eagle putt
nbc_nas_buttonintvv2_230701.jpg
Button looking forward to challenge at Chicago
nbc_golf_dp_britishmastersrd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole
Chicago Street Race - Previews

Sunday Chicago Street Race: Start time, TV info, weather

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_malnatieagle_230701.jpg
Malnati caps hot start with eagle putt
nbc_nas_buttonintvv2_230701.jpg
Button looking forward to challenge at Chicago
nbc_golf_dp_britishmastersrd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBACharlotte HornetsAmari Bailey

Amari
Bailey

nbc_bfa_brandonmiller_230623.jpg
07:23
Should Hornets have drafted a ‘drama-free’ player?
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson unpack the drama surrounding the Charlotte Hornets and whether the team should have selected someone other than Brandon Miller, who has been connected to a fatal shooting.
Winners and losers from 2023 NBA Draft. Starting with the Spurs.
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
2023 NBA Draft tracker, with pick-by-pick analysis of selections, trades
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
NBA Draft, trade rumors, news roundup: Middleton opts out, Lakers trying to trade No. 17 pick
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
PBT Podcast: Bradley Beal trade to Suns, NBA Draft talk
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Consensus NBA Mock Draft: The lottery picks, starting with Wembanyama
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
NBA Draft, free agency rumors roundup: What do Hornets do with No. 2 pick?