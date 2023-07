After shining for DePaul in his senior season, Freeman-Liberty ended up playing for the Windy City Bulls last season. He was solid in their first Summer League game (12/6/4), but he really heated up in this one. Unfortunately, Chicago is entering so many point guard options to fill in for Lonzo Ball, so it may be difficult for him to make the roster. He’d have to continue to shine in Vegas and carry that into training camp to avoid another season in the G-League.