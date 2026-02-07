 Skip navigation
Alabama's Charles Bediako preparing to play again while judge mulls decision in eligibility case

  
Published February 6, 2026 07:50 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An Alabama circuit judge didn’t rule immediately following Charles Bediako’s lawsuit hearing against the NCAA on Friday, clearing a path for the 7-footer to continue to play.

The Crimson Tide travel to rival Auburn on Saturday.

County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Pruet said he would have a ruling “soon” but did not provide one by the end of the business day. Bediako is expected to keep playing under a temporary restraining order that allowed him to join Alabama in the middle of the season despite questions regarding his collegiate eligibility.

The 23-year-old Bediako is averaging 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in four outings. Alabama is 2-2 in those contests.

Attorneys for both sides — Bediako and the NCAA — argued their cases Friday. Bediako sued college basketball’s sanctioning body in an effort to regain eligibility despite leaving Alabama for the NBA draft in 2023, signing a two-way NBA contract and playing the last three seasons in the developmental G League.

Bediako spent two seasons (2021-23) at Alabama, averaging 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks, and helped the Crimson Tide make the NCAA Tournament twice. He wasn’t selected in the 2023 draft, but he played for the Motor City Cruise in the NBA’s G League as recently as mid-January.

His lawyers argued that Bediako remains within his five-year college eligibility window. The NCAA denied Alabama’s initial petition, and NCAA President Charlie Baker and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey have made it clear they are opposed to Bediako’s reinstatement.

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said Friday that, regardless of the outcome of the case, Bediako will be allowed to remain on scholarship and work toward a college degree.