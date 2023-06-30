Skip navigation
Los Angeles Lakers
Malik Beasley
Malik
Beasley
Player/Team options roundup: Gordon is a free agent, Clarkson stays in Utah
We’ve got the highlights of which players stayed with their team and who are headed to free agency
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Malik Beasley
LAL
Shooting Guard
#5
Report: Lakers expected to waive Malik Beasley
Anthony Davis
LAL
Power Forward
#3
Anthony Davis grabs 21 rebounds in win over Suns
LeBron James
LAL
Small Forward
#6
LeBron James (foot) questionable Sunday vs. HOU
Malik Beasley
LAL
Shooting Guard
#5
Malik Beasley drains six 3-pointers vs. Bulls
D'Angelo Russell
LAL
Point Guard
#0
D’Angelo Russell scores 26 points with six dimes
Lakers reportedly to make run at Bruce Brown in free agency
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Way-too-early team scenarios for Bronny in NBA
Lakers extend qualifying offers to Reaves, Hachimura, guarantee Vanderbilt
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Would Derrick Rose return to Bulls? He reportedly also has suitors in Suns, Lakers, Celtics, more
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
The 13 most intriguing NBA free agents to watch this offseason
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
NBA Draft, trade rumors, news roundup: Middleton opts out, Lakers trying to trade No. 17 pick
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
