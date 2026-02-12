Knicks reportedly to sign forward Jeremy Sochan for remainder of season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 11 Seattle How to Watch.JPG
2026 SuperMotocross Round 6, Seattle: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Nick Castellanos
Phillies release Nick Castellanos, who admits to bringing beer into dugout last season
NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Game 4-James Madison at Oregon
2026 NFL Draft Rankings: College Football’s Top 10 TEs including Oregon’s Sadiq and Notre Dame’s Raridon

Top Clips

nbc_roto_briancallahan_260212.jpg
NYG adding Callahan may be ‘a red flag’ for Dart
nbc_roto_kevinpatullo_260212.jpg
Dolphins hire Patullo as pass game coordinator
nbc_roto_murphyV2_260212.jpg
NOP should play it safe with Murphy after injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 11 Seattle How to Watch.JPG
2026 SuperMotocross Round 6, Seattle: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Nick Castellanos
Phillies release Nick Castellanos, who admits to bringing beer into dugout last season
NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Game 4-James Madison at Oregon
2026 NFL Draft Rankings: College Football’s Top 10 TEs including Oregon’s Sadiq and Notre Dame’s Raridon

Top Clips

nbc_roto_briancallahan_260212.jpg
NYG adding Callahan may be ‘a red flag’ for Dart
nbc_roto_kevinpatullo_260212.jpg
Dolphins hire Patullo as pass game coordinator
nbc_roto_murphyV2_260212.jpg
NOP should play it safe with Murphy after injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Knicks reportedly to sign forward Jeremy Sochan for remainder of season

  
Published February 12, 2026 03:56 PM

The Knicks had their eyes on Jeremy Sochan before the trade deadline, to hear Knicks insider Ian Begley of SNY.tv tell it. New York toyed with the idea of a Guerschon Yabusele for Sochan trade, but realized that they could just get Sochan on the buyout market. Instead, New York wisely traded Yabusele to Chicago and then made a move to acquire Jose Alvarado.

Now the Knicks will sign Sochan as a free agent once he clears waivers, reports Shams Charania of ESPN. Sochan and the Spurs agreed to part ways after the trade deadline, and he will ultimately sign a veteran minimum contract for the rest of the season in New York, Charania reports. The Knicks already have a roster spot open, so they don’t have to make any other moves.

Sochan, the No. 9 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, was part of the Spurs rotation alongside Victor Wembanyama for his first couple of seasons. However, the combination of his shot and playmaking not progressing as the Spurs hoped, plus San Antonio adding forward and wing depth — Harrison Barnes, Carter Bryant, Julian Champagnie, Kelly Olynyk, Dylan Harper — led to Sochan being squeezed out of coach Mitch Johnson’s rotation.

Sochan is a solid defender, but he averaged just 4.1 points per game this season while shooting 25.7% from 3-point range. For his career, he averaged 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds a game, shooting 28.8% from 3. Sochan will be behind OG Anunoby and Mohamed Diawara in the Knicks’ power forward rotation, but he can provide depth and minutes.

Mentions
SAS_Sochan_Jeremy.jpg Jeremy Sochan