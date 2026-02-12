Knicks reportedly to sign forward Jeremy Sochan for remainder of season

The Knicks had their eyes on Jeremy Sochan before the trade deadline, to hear Knicks insider Ian Begley of SNY.tv tell it. New York toyed with the idea of a Guerschon Yabusele for Sochan trade, but realized that they could just get Sochan on the buyout market. Instead, New York wisely traded Yabusele to Chicago and then made a move to acquire Jose Alvarado.

Now the Knicks will sign Sochan as a free agent once he clears waivers, reports Shams Charania of ESPN. Sochan and the Spurs agreed to part ways after the trade deadline, and he will ultimately sign a veteran minimum contract for the rest of the season in New York, Charania reports. The Knicks already have a roster spot open, so they don’t have to make any other moves.

Sochan, the No. 9 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, was part of the Spurs rotation alongside Victor Wembanyama for his first couple of seasons. However, the combination of his shot and playmaking not progressing as the Spurs hoped, plus San Antonio adding forward and wing depth — Harrison Barnes, Carter Bryant, Julian Champagnie, Kelly Olynyk, Dylan Harper — led to Sochan being squeezed out of coach Mitch Johnson’s rotation.

To the city of San Antonio... When I was drafted, I didn’t realize how quickly this would feel like home. I’ve moved around a lot throughout my life, and this is the longest I’ve been in the same place since I was 15 years old. Through the ups and downs, I learned a lot, kept… pic.twitter.com/DfToSiSqxn — Jeremy Sochan (@JeremySochan) February 12, 2026

Sochan is a solid defender, but he averaged just 4.1 points per game this season while shooting 25.7% from 3-point range. For his career, he averaged 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds a game, shooting 28.8% from 3. Sochan will be behind OG Anunoby and Mohamed Diawara in the Knicks’ power forward rotation, but he can provide depth and minutes.