Kings’ Zach LaVine reportedly to have season-ending right-hand surgery

Zach LaVine sat out the last three Kings games with what the team called a “right fifth finger tendon injury.” Turns out, it was more serious than that.

LaVine will be out the rest of the season after having surgery on his right hand, reports NBA insider Chris Haynes. That is LaVine’s shooting hand.

LaVine, 30, is averaging 19.2 points a game but has not played up to his usual standards this season. He is averaging 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, both career lows, and his overall play has been just kind of average.

Sacramento explored the market for trading LaVine at the deadline, speaking with Milwaukee among others, but nothing serious ever materialized. LaVine has a $48.9 million player option for next season, which he is widely expected to pick up, which was part of the challenge in finding a trade. Expect LaVine trade rumors to surface again this offseason.

The Kings are on a 14-game losing streak as the organization turns its attention to the upcoming NBA Draft.