MVP VJ Edgecome leads Team Vince to Rising Stars win to open All-Star Weekend

  
Published February 14, 2026 12:11 AM

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — As Vince Carter said, let’s just hope everyone on Sunday plays as hard as the rookies and sophomores did on Friday.

Carter was in a celebratory mood because he had the foresight to draft VJ Edgecombe for Team Vince, and the 76ers’ rookie was the difference — he scored 10-straight points in his first game of the night, and went on to hit the game-winners in both of his games on the night. Edgecombe was named Rising Stars MVP for his efforts.

In the championship game, Team Vince edged out Team Melo 25-24 (these games were to target scores), with Edgecombe leading the way with six points. He had 17 in the first game.

“My teammates were swinging the rock,” Edgecombe said. “My teammates were passing the ball, and I was open. You know, I had some open shots. My teammates find me. I just made them.

Did he feel the pressure, having to sink two free throws to win the championship game?

“No, it was no pressure. I’ll be honest, there’s no pressure,” Edgecombe said. “Free throws, man, you know, I just try to be dogged and try to be focused at the line.”

It wasn’t just Edgecombe putting up points and highlights in an entertaining night of games. Matas Buzelis showed off some impressive footwork and moves.

The opening game of the night ended on a cold note: Dylan Harper went right at his brother Ron Harper Jr. like it was 1-on-1 in the driveway and hit the game-winner over him for Team Melo’s 40-34 victory over Team Austin.

Donovan Clingan and Reed Sheppard had nine points each to lead Team Melo, with Sheppard going 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. Clippers’ rookie Yanic Konan Niederhäuser had the fans on the Wall behind him and scored 11 to lead Team Austin, made up of G-League players.

“The Wall was amazing, man. It was so great,” Niederhäuser said. “Felt so good playing in here, having that energy.”

The second game of the night was a reminder that Edgecombe is very athletic, very good at basketball, and if you throw him in a glorified pick-up game, good luck stopping him. Edgecombe scored 17, including the last 10 for Team Vince, which won 41-36.

Cleveland’s Jaylon Tyson had a strong outing for Team T-Mac, scoring 10 and showing why he is starting for a surging Cavaliers team.

However, ultimately what stood out is that guys on every team played hard — the NBA’s young guns brought energy, played some defense and made this a night worth watching.

Hopefully, the NBA’s biggest names were paying attention for when they take the court on Sunday for the 75th annual NBA All-Star Game.

