Mavericks waive point guard Tyus Jones, who was just acquired in the Anthony Davis trade

Tyus Jones signing with Orlando seemed like one of the smarter pickups of the offseason, a team that needed stability at the point signs up a veteran guard who knows how to run a team and doesn’t turn the ball over. It didn’t work on the court as smoothly as expected, and Jones was traded to Charlotte, then a day later was re-routed to Dallas as part of the three-team Anthony Davis trade.

Jones did not find a home in Dallas either, and the team has waived him, a move that had been expected for days.

The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have waived guard Tyus Jones.



Jones (6-0, 196) appeared in eight games (two starts) with the Mavericks and averaged 3.9 points and 3.8 assists in 16.6 minutes per game. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) February 28, 2026

Dallas needed to open a roster spot to convert Ryan Nembhard’s two-way contract to a standard contract, reports Marc Stein. Nembhard has more than earned that contract.

Jones is a free agent who will be eligible for playoff rosters. Expect some team to snap him up.

Dallas may also buy out and waive Khris Middleton, but they have left that decision up to the veteran forward.