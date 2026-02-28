 Skip navigation
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Jake Burger's injury-filled season led to a revamped approach heading into 2026
SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 450 Hunter Lawrence 01.jpg
SMX 2026 Round 8, Daytona 450 Qualification Updates: Hunter Lawrence leads Q1
SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 250 rider styles.jpg
SMX 2026 Round 8, Daytona 250 Qualification Live Updates: Seth Hammaker fastest in Q1
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260228.jpg
Semenyo lifts Manchester City 1-0 ahead of Leeds
nbc_pft_lamu_260228.jpg
Lomu balancing wedding planning, scouting combine
nbc_pft_miller_260228.jpg
Miller open to both OT positions in NFL

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Jake Burger’s injury-filled season led to a revamped approach heading into 2026
SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 450 Hunter Lawrence 01.jpg
SMX 2026 Round 8, Daytona 450 Qualification Updates: Hunter Lawrence leads Q1
SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 250 rider styles.jpg
SMX 2026 Round 8, Daytona 250 Qualification Live Updates: Seth Hammaker fastest in Q1
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260228.jpg
Semenyo lifts Manchester City 1-0 ahead of Leeds
nbc_pft_lamu_260228.jpg
Lomu balancing wedding planning, scouting combine
nbc_pft_miller_260228.jpg
Miller open to both OT positions in NFL

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mavericks waive point guard Tyus Jones, who was just acquired in the Anthony Davis trade

  
Published February 28, 2026 12:57 PM

Tyus Jones signing with Orlando seemed like one of the smarter pickups of the offseason, a team that needed stability at the point signs up a veteran guard who knows how to run a team and doesn’t turn the ball over. It didn’t work on the court as smoothly as expected, and Jones was traded to Charlotte, then a day later was re-routed to Dallas as part of the three-team Anthony Davis trade.

Jones did not find a home in Dallas either, and the team has waived him, a move that had been expected for days.

Dallas needed to open a roster spot to convert Ryan Nembhard’s two-way contract to a standard contract, reports Marc Stein. Nembhard has more than earned that contract.

Jones is a free agent who will be eligible for playoff rosters. Expect some team to snap him up.

Dallas may also buy out and waive Khris Middleton, but they have left that decision up to the veteran forward.

