Khris Middleton has until Sunday to decide on buyout from Mavericks, Nuggets interested

Khris Middleton has a decision to make, and a Sunday deadline to make it.

Dallas has given the veteran forward the choice of whether or not he wants a buyout to join a playoff team, reports Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Middleton has until Sunday to make his decision, which is the cut-off day to be waived and still be eligible for playoff rosters.

The Denver Nuggets are interested in Middleton, according to Stein and other reports, although other playoff teams may have contacted him as well. For the record, Cleveland, Golden State, and New York cannot sign anyone on the buyout market because they are over the tax apron.

Middleton started the season in Washington but was traded to Dallas as part of the Anthony Davis deal. In six games with the Mavericks Middleton has looked pretty good, averaging 14.5 points and 4.8 rebounds a game, shooting 38.1% from 3-point range. That said, nobody should confuse the 34-year-old with the younger version of himself, who was a three-time All-Star, a gold medal winner at the Tokyo Olympics, and the player who was a key part of Milwaukee’s 2021 title run.

Middleton is set to be an unrestricted free agent next summer, unless he is waived and then signs a multi-year contract with a new team.

