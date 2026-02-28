Alabama Supreme Court denies Charles Bediako’s request to play for Alabama again

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cbb_big10teamsq_260226.jpg
No. 3 Michigan claims Big Ten regular-season title with an 84-70 win over No. 10 Illinois
Syndication: The Enquirer
No. 21 Miami (Ohio) rallies past Western Michigan 69-67 to remain the only unbeaten Division I team
PGA: Cognizant Classic - Second Round
Cognizant Classic 2026: How to watch on NBC and Peacock, streams, field and prize money

Top Clips

nbc_nba_denvokc_260227.jpg
HLs: Jokic, Murray eruption not enough for DEN win
nbc_nba_clevdet_260227.jpg
Highlights: Pistons win OT thriller against Cavs
nbc_chcy_psund_260227.jpg
HLs: No. 5 Penn State beats Notre Dame in shootout

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cbb_big10teamsq_260226.jpg
No. 3 Michigan claims Big Ten regular-season title with an 84-70 win over No. 10 Illinois
Syndication: The Enquirer
No. 21 Miami (Ohio) rallies past Western Michigan 69-67 to remain the only unbeaten Division I team
PGA: Cognizant Classic - Second Round
Cognizant Classic 2026: How to watch on NBC and Peacock, streams, field and prize money

Top Clips

nbc_nba_denvokc_260227.jpg
HLs: Jokic, Murray eruption not enough for DEN win
nbc_nba_clevdet_260227.jpg
Highlights: Pistons win OT thriller against Cavs
nbc_chcy_psund_260227.jpg
HLs: No. 5 Penn State beats Notre Dame in shootout

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Alabama Supreme Court denies Charles Bediako’s request to play for Alabama again

  
Published February 28, 2026 12:53 AM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court has denied a request by former professional basketball player Charles Bediako to play for the University of Alabama again this season while he appeals his eligibility case against the NCAA.

According to online court records, the high court on Friday denied Bediako’s emergency motion for an interim injunction so he could play again for the Crimson Tide. Bediako said an expedited decision was needed because the end of the regular season and postseason tournaments are fast approaching.

An email seeking comment was left with Bediako’s lawyer after regular business hours on Friday.

Bediako, who played in the NBA G League, on Monday filed an appeal of Tuscaloosa Circuit Court Judge Daniel Pruet’s recent decision that ended Bediako’s temporary playing status with the University of Alabama.

Bediako, a 7-foot center from Canada, spent two seasons (2021-23) at Alabama, averaging 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks, and helped the Crimson Tide make the NCAA Tournament both years. He wasn’t selected in the 2023 NBA draft, but played three years in the G League, the NBA’s minor league.

He filed a lawsuit against the NCAA after it denied Alabama’s request to allow him to return to collegiate competition this season. His lawyers argued that Bediako remains within his five-year college eligibility window. NCAA President Charlie Baker and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey have opposed Bediako’s reinstatement.

A judge, who later recused himself from the case, issued a temporary restraining order that allowed Bediako to play while the case moved forward. He ended up playing in five games. But Pruet on Feb. 9 ruled against Bediako, writing that the player “failed to demonstrate that he is entitled to the injunctive relief that he seeks.”

Bediako has been playing for Canada in FIBA World Cup qualifiers, including in Thursday’s 96-85 win over Puerto Rico.

Alabama’s regular season ends on March 7. The SEC men’s basketball tournament takes place in mid-March, and the NCAA Tournament will be held from March 17-April 6.