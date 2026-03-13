Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Isaiah Collier poised for hot stretch

In head-to-head leagues, it all comes down to the weekend. You can have a comfortable lead in multiple categories or by a bunch of points, but if you don’t make the most of the weekend, you can walk out with a loss.

14 teams play twice this weekend, including the Cavaliers, Mavericks, Pistons, Warriors, Pacers, Clippers, Bucks, Timberwolves, Knicks, 76ers, Trail Blazers, Kings, Raptors and Jazz. Prioritize those teams if you’re looking to maximize your games played.

That’s often what it comes down to in standard points and category leagues, but that’s not always the case. Leagues with some sort of games cap or best ball formats like Yahoo!’s High Score leagues aren’t just looking for volume, though having two chances at a big night is a good strategy in best ball leagues.

Absolute must-start: Isaiah Collier, Utah Jazz

With Keyonte George (hamstring) set to miss at least two weeks (and let’s be honest, Utah shouldn’t risk further injury here, so he could be done for the year), Collier should be considered a must-roster player. As a starter this season, he has averaged 15.3 points, 8.8 assists and 1.5 steals across 16 starts.

Not only should Collier be considered a must-roster player, but he should be in for a productive weekend as well. They take on the Trail Blazers and Kings, and while Portland has been an average defense recently, Sacramento has been one of the worst for most of the year. Both teams also have played at a top-10 pace over their last 10 games, meaning extra possessions for Collier to dish out dimes.

Guards:

Ryan Rollins, Milwaukee Bucks

Even when coming off the bench on Thursday, Rollins was still able to have a productive night, which featured a double-double. Kevin Porter Jr. (knee) returned, but now the Bucks play a back-to-back this weekend, meaning he could certainly sit one leg of that, allowing Rollins to start. Regardless, Rollins has been fantastic recently, and they take on the Hawks and Pacers this weekend, two fast-paced teams. Atlanta has been incredible defensively recently, but Indiana hasn’t, and there should be enough possessions for Rollins to produce regardless.

Cameron Payne, Philadelphia 76ers

Payne fell back to earth on Thursday after a historic performance on Tuesday, but he was still productive off the bench. Over his last three games, Payne has averaged 19.7 points, 5.3 assists and 4.0 triples while shooting a ridiculous 56.3 percent from the floor. This weekend, they take on Brooklyn and Portland, with the Nets boasting one of the worst defenses in the league recently.

Landry Shamet, New York Knicks

Josh Hart (knee) is questionable on Friday after missing Wednesday’s game, which was a game that Shamet started in his stead. Shamet has been solid as a reserve, but he took on extra minutes as a starter. They take on the Pacers on Friday and Warriors on Sunday, with both teams struggling on defense recently. Shamet should get the chance to get hot from deep.

Forwards:

Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

With matchups against the Jazz and 76ers this weekend, Grant is set up to keep his hot streak going. He has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last nine games and gets to take on two struggling defenses. Grant has also been able to contribute steals recently, with seven swipes over his last five games.

Ace Bailey, Utah Jazz

Utah has made Bailey a priority more and more in recent weeks, and with Keyonte George (hamstring) now set to miss time, Bailey should be the focal point of the offense. On the schedule this weekend are the Trail Blazers and Kings, with Sacramento struggling mightily on defense as of late. Expect Bailey to take and make plenty of shots.

Gui Santos, Golden State Warriors

Golden State does have two tough matchups this weekend, but Santos has been too good for it to matter, and he’s still only rostered in 26 percent of Yahoo! leagues. He has averaged 18 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 triples over his last three outings, and while games against the Timberwolves and Knicks won’t be easy, he’ll see enough usage to make it worth it. He should be a must-roster player, especially with Stephen Curry (knee) set to miss at least another week.

Centers:

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons

Over their last 10 games, the Grizzlies and Raptors are 30th and 27th in rebounding percentage, and Detroit gets to take on both this weekend. Of course, Jalen Duren should be in for monster nights, but Stewart should also be effective off the bench. Since returning from his seven-game suspension, Stewart has averaged 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable for Friday’s game against Indiana due to bilateral knee soreness, and his absence would allow Robinson to take on more minutes. They take on the Pacers, who are 26th in rebounding percentage over their last 10 games, and the Warriors, who are 21st during the same stretch. Robinson should dominate the glass regardless, but he could really pop if KAT is sidelined against the tanking Pacers.

Maxime Raynaud, Sacramento Kings

Raynaud has been on quite the tear recently, aside from his last game, and now he gets matchups with the Clippers and Jazz this weekend. The Clippers have been average on the glass and defensively recently, while Utah has struggled in both areas, and neither team defends the paint well. Raynaud has averaged 16.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 60.9 percent from the floor and 92.3 percent from the line over the last two weeks.