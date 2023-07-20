Skip navigation
NBA
Utah Jazz
Johnny Juzang
JJ
Johnny
Juzang
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
UCLA turns away Saint Mary’s 72-56, returns to Sweet 16
UCLA heads to the Sweet 16 after comfortably beating fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s, even after losing star Jaime Jaquez Jr. to an ankle injury.
Johnny Juzang
UTA
Small Forward
#33
Woj: Johnny Juzang returns to Jazz on two-way deal
Johnny Juzang
NBA
Small Forward
#33
Johnny Juzang comes up big late, finishes with 24
Johnny Juzang
NBA
Small Forward
#33
Johnny Juzang goes off for 26 PTS vs. Timberwolves
Taylor Hendricks
UTA
Power Forward
#0
Hendricks, Sensabaugh out Monday vs. Thunder
Johnny Juzang
UTA
Small Forward
#33
Johnny Juzang (hip) upgraded to available Friday
Canada's impressive FIBA World Cup roster led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Rockets Cam Whitmore named NBA Summer League MVP
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Ten standout players from NBA Summer League
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Summer League Notebook: Magic may have their point guard in Anthony Black
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Miller uninspiring early in Summer League
76ers match $23 million offer sheet to keep "B-Ball" Paul Reed
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Close Ad