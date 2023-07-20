 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Saint Mary's vs. UCLA
UCLA turns away Saint Mary’s 72-56, returns to Sweet 16
UCLA heads to the Sweet 16 after comfortably beating fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s, even after losing star Jaime Jaquez Jr. to an ankle injury.
Canada’s impressive FIBA World Cup roster led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray.
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Rockets Cam Whitmore named NBA Summer League MVP
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Ten standout players from NBA Summer League
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Summer League Notebook: Magic may have their point guard in Anthony Black
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Miller uninspiring early in Summer League
76ers match $23 million offer sheet to keep “B-Ball” Paul Reed
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,