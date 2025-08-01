Wing Johnny Juzang agrees to join Minnesota Timberwolves on one-year deal

Former UCLA star Johnny Juzang developed into a respectable wing rotation player in Utah who averaged 8.9 points a game last season, but with the addition of Ace Bailey to the Jazz, Juzang was the odd man out.

He is now headed to Minnesota on a one-year contract, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN. This is going to be a minimum contract and it is not guaranteed, reports Chris Hine of the Star Tribune, meaning Juzang is going to need to earn a roster spot (or a two-way spot) in training camp. The Timberwolves currently have 13 guaranteed contracts on the books, so there are a couple of open roster spots, but Juzang is going to have to work to prove he should fill that role.

Juzang spent two seasons in Utah on a two-way contract, developing his game. The man could always shoot the rock, 37.6% on 3-pointers last season, and create a shot for himself with the ball in his hands. However, he needed to work to become a better off-ball player and scorer, something he did well enough to earn a regular contract with the team and become part of the rotation in Utah, playing almost 20 minutes a night for the Jazz.

However, Juzang is not good on the defensive end and that could be a challenge on a deep Timberwolves team that has reached the Western Conference Finals in consecutive years. Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels are expected to be the starters on the wings for the Timberwolves next season, with Donte DiVincenzo, Terrence Shannon Jr., Jaylen Clark in the rotation (plus Joe Ingles). In the best of circumstances, Juzang is going to be lightly used in the rotation, but Chris Finch may like the idea of a scorer off the bench he can turn to in certain spots.