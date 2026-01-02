Victor Wembanyama’s MRI comes back clean, he will not play Friday in Indiana, is day-to-day

Victor Wembanyama will not be on the court Friday night against Indiana, but, in very good news for the Spurs, he will not be out long.

The MRI on Wembanyama’s hyperextended knee came back clean and he is now day-to-day, reports Michael C. Wright of ESPN. The report said he will be questionable for the second half of a back-to-back Saturday against Portland and is day-to-day going forward.

Wembanyama was injured in the fourth quarter of the Spurs’ win over the Knicks, hyperextending his knee after landing awkwardly on a rebound next to Karl-Anthony Towns. Wembanyama fell to the ground in pain, then hopped directly back to the locker room but was telling fans along the way that he was fine. Postgame, Wembanyama was not worried.

“The good thing is that it was just a hyperextension. So, it should be minimal, whatever the thing is,” he said,

Wembanyama would be an All-Star starter based on the fan vote so far and leads the Spurs, averaging 24 points, 11.6 rebounds, and three blocks per game.