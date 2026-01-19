 Skip navigation
Watch Kevin Durant pass Dirk Nowitzki for sixth on NBA all-time scoring list

  
Published January 19, 2026 10:51 AM

Kevin Durant described Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki as “somebody I looked up to, I idolized,” and then went out and, with a fourth-quarter free throw, moved past Mavericks legend into sixth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Durant finished the game with 31,562 points, two more than Nowitzki (31,560). Next up on the scoring list for KD is Michael Jordan at 32,292.

“To be up there with Dirk, somebody I looked up to, I idolized, I competed against,” Durant said postgame, via the Associated Press. “We had some great battles. He always was supportive of my career and my game. So, you know to be up there with a legend like that, it’s just insane. And be right under Michael Jordan, it’s crazy, man. I want to continue to keep stacking, keep climbing up the charts, just see how I finish. It’s been amazing so far.”

Nowitzki had nothing but praise for Durant after the milestone.

Houston went on to beat the Pelicans 119-110 behind seven 3-pointers and 32 points from Jabari Smith Jr., plus 21 points and eight rebounds from Alperen Sengun.

Mentions
PHX_Durant_Kevin.jpg Kevin Durant HOU_Sengun_Alperen.jpg Alperen Sengun HOU_Smith Jr_Jabari.jpg Jabari Smith Jr.