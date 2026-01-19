Watch Kevin Durant pass Dirk Nowitzki for sixth on NBA all-time scoring list

Kevin Durant described Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki as “somebody I looked up to, I idolized,” and then went out and, with a fourth-quarter free throw, moved past Mavericks legend into sixth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

KD PASSES DIRK FOR 6th ON THE ALL-TIME SCORING LIST 🤩 pic.twitter.com/WLTAofswqU — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2026

Durant finished the game with 31,562 points, two more than Nowitzki (31,560). Next up on the scoring list for KD is Michael Jordan at 32,292.

“To be up there with Dirk, somebody I looked up to, I idolized, I competed against,” Durant said postgame, via the Associated Press. “We had some great battles. He always was supportive of my career and my game. So, you know to be up there with a legend like that, it’s just insane. And be right under Michael Jordan, it’s crazy, man. I want to continue to keep stacking, keep climbing up the charts, just see how I finish. It’s been amazing so far.”

Nowitzki had nothing but praise for Durant after the milestone.

From one legend to another 🤝



Dirk Nowitzki congratulates Kevin Durant on becoming 𝟔𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐥𝐥-𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 in @NBA scoring.@KDTrey5 | #AllFire pic.twitter.com/NPzptdzDRG — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 19, 2026

Houston went on to beat the Pelicans 119-110 behind seven 3-pointers and 32 points from Jabari Smith Jr., plus 21 points and eight rebounds from Alperen Sengun.