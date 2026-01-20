Indiana wins first national championship in college football, beating Miami in a thriller

Completing one of the most unbelievable turnarounds in sports history with their gutsiest performance yet, the Indiana Hoosiers won their first national championship in college football Monday night.

The Hoosiers held off a tough Miami Hurricanes team that kept refusing to yield, winning 27-21 behind a sterling performance by Fernando Mendoza, their Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback.

The losingest team in college football before the arrival of coach Curt Cignetti barely two years ago, the top-seeded Hoosiers became the first 16-0 team in more than 100 years (the last was Yale in 1894). Indiana’s first title in football comes 50 years after the first of three NCAA basketball championships for a school always known more for its hoops prowess.

“It took a lot to get here,” Cignetti said. “I tell you what it took to come out ahead in this game was a lot of guts. I give Miami a lot of credit. They played really hard. We couldn’t get anything done, couldn’t protect the quarterback at all. Made a few plays and adjustments, made the interception when we had to, and Mendoza had a great run. We took some chances and found a way.”

Cignetti made two huge gambles on fourth down during Indiana’s final touchdown drive, going for it twice on fourth down. Mendoza converted the first on fourth and 5 from the Miami 37 with a 19-yard back-shoulder throw to Charlie Becker.

Then on fourth and 4 from the Miami 12, Mendoza rumbled into the end zone on a quarterback draw — diving for the touchdown after spinning away from two hits by Miami’s punishing defense. Despite the TD run, Mendoza rushed for minus-8 yards because of three sacks by Miami, whose star edge rushers applied heavy pressure throughout the night.

WHAT AN EFFORT!



Fernando Mendoza is one TOUGH football player



January 20, 2026

“I had to go airborne,” said Mendoza, who threw for 186 yards on 16 of 27 passing, said of his TD run. “I’d die for my team. Whatever they need me to do, take a shot from the front, back or whatever. I’ll die for my team out there. I know they’ll do the same for me. Shoutout to the Miami defense, though.”

Mendoza, a Miami native who grew up a mile from the Hurricanes’ campus, was named the outstanding offensive player of the game.

"(Mendoza) is so tough,” Cignetti said. “He got hit, he had no time. He keeps getting back up. Just a great competitor. I can’t say enough great things about him.”

With Miami down 27-21 and driving in the final minute, the Hoosiers sealed the win on an interception by Jamari Sharpe.

It was the only turnover in a very tense game filled with momentum swings. Playing at their regular-season home of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Miami never led but kept rallying.

Mark Fletcher Jr. rushed for two touchdowns and 117 yards for Miami, and Malachi Toney, the Hurricanes’ sensational freshman, caught 10 passes for 122 yards (including 102 after the catch).

“We won the national championship at Indiana University,” Cignetti said. “It can be done. I’m so happy for our fans. Words can’t describe it.”