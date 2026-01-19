2026 NBA All-Star Game starters: Live updates, official announcement, voting results, USA vs World, analysis

The votes are in.

Fans from around the globe cast their ballots, picking who should start in the NBA All-Star Game next month in Los Angeles. Those fan votes (50% of the total) — combined with votes from NBA players (25%) and select media (25%) — have chosen the 10 All-Star Game starters. There are five starters from the Eastern Conference and five from the West (even though those players will later be divided into two USA and one World team for the new format, more on that below).

Those All-Star Game starters will be unveiled today on NBC, read by the NBA Showtime crew live on set at 2 p.m. Eastern. This will be right before the tip-off of the Oklahoma City at Cleveland game, part of a quadruple header of Martin Luther King Day games on NBC and Peacock.

Who picks All-Star Game reserves?

Now that the fans have had their say, it falls to the coaches around the league.

NBA coaches will vote to choose the seven reserve (or bench) players from each conference. The results of the vote and the names of the remaining NBA All-Stars will be announced next week on NBC.

Those starters and reserves will then be divided up into three teams as part of a new USA vs. World All-Star Game format. Two international players, Luka Doncic in the West and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the East, were the top vote-getters among fans.

All-Star Game format

While the idea of a USA vs. international players All-Star Game format has been talked about for years, 2026 felt like the right time.

That’s because the NBA All-Star Game returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock in the middle of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. That was a perfect setup for the first-of-its-kind All-Star Game format.

The 24 All-Star players will be divided into three teams — two USA teams and one world team — that will compete in a round-robin tournament of four 12-minute games. Each of the three teams will have a minimum of eight players (if the USA or World teams are short on players, the league office will select one or more players to reach the required number).

At the end of the round-robin, the two top teams will play a championship game (the fourth 12-minute game of the day) for the title.

All-Star weekend tips off on Feb. 13 with the Rising Stars at the Intuit Dome at 6 p.m. PT, featuring the league’s top first- and second-year players. Also on the 13th is the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, featuring stars from media, sports and entertainment at the Kia Forum. The Forum also hosts the fifth annual NBA HBCU Classic at 8 p.m. that night.

On Saturday, Feb. 14, All-Star Saturday night — featuring the Skills Challenge, 3-point Contest and the Dunk Contest — will take place at the Intuit Dome.

The 75th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. Eastern, earlier than in previous years, leading into more coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

How to Watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock

