No. 15 Michigan State vs. UCLA predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 17

No. 15 Michigan State hosts UCLA in a high-stakes Big Ten showdown at the Breslin Center tonight, with both teams looking to improve their position among the leaders in the Big 10. Maybe more importantly, though, each is looking to regain their footing as we head down the stretch in the regular season. The Spartans (20-5, 10-4) are looking to bounce back after an embarrassing loss to Wisconsin, having lost three of their last four games. Conversely, UCLA (17-8, 9-5) enters this contest trying to rebound from a 30-point blowout loss at Michigan. While the Spartans are looking to stay off the NCAA Tournament Bubble, the Bruins are living on the NCAA tournament Bubble. The Bruins won in January at Purdue, but their resume could use the boost another road win at a Top 20 opponent would offer.

Michigan State is rightfully favored. They are dominant at home – 12-2 this season – but more importantly, the Spartans excel in one area in which the Bruins really struggle. UCLA is ranked 282nd in the nation in rebounding, grabbing a mere 32.7 per game while Michigan State ranks ninth in the country averaging 41.2 per game. The Spartans have been elite defensively overall this season, holding opponents to 36% shooting, but they will need to stifle a UCLA offense that features elite 3-point shooting from players including Tyler Bilodeau. A key storyline for Michigan State is getting back on track offensively, though, after a miserable showing at Wisconsin. That means better play is a must from point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. The Sophomore is the team’s leading scorer (15.1pts/gm) and also their top playmaker (9.2 assists/gm).

Michigan State has a record of 6-4 in Q1 games and is 4-1 in Q2. UCLA is 2-6 in Q1 and 4-2 in Quad 2 games. The Spartans are ranked No. 13 in KenPom and No. 15 in the NET. UCLA is ranked No. 42 in KenPom and 40th in the NET.

This matchup, airing on Peacock at 8:30 p.m. ET, promises to be an entertaining battle of desperation between two storied programs.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: No. 15 Michigan State vs. UCLA

Date: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Tuesday, February 17, 2026 Time: 8:30PM EST

8:30PM EST Site: Breslin Center

Breslin Center City: East Lansing, MI

East Lansing, MI Network/Streaming: Peacock

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: No. 15 Michigan State vs. UCLA

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Michigan State Spartans (-455), UCLA Bruins (+350)

Michigan State Spartans (-455), UCLA Bruins (+350) Spread: Michigan State -8.5

Michigan State -8.5 Total: 139.5 points

This game opened Michigan State -8.5 with the Total set at 136.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NCAA Basketball schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: No. 15 Michigan State vs. UCLA

Michigan State Spartans

G Jeremy Fears Jr.

F Jordan Scott

F Jaxon Kohler

F Coen Carr

C Carson Cooper

UCLA Bruins

G Eric Dailey Jr.

G Trent Perry

G Donovan Dent

F Tyler Bilodeau

F Xavier Booker

Highlights: Washington pushes past Minnesota The Huskies strong first-half pushes Washington past Minnesota in a Big Ten showdown.

Injury Report: Michigan State vs. UCLA

Michigan State Spartans

Divine Ugochukwu (foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Kaleb Glenn (knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

UCLA Bruins

Evan Manjikian (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: No. 15 Michigan State vs. UCLA

Sparty is 12-2 at home this season

UCLA is 3-4 on the road this season

Michigan State is 13-12 ATS overall this season / 7-7 ATS at home

UCLA is 10-15 ATS overall this season / 2-5 ATS on the road

The OVER has cashed in 10 of Michigan State’s 25 games this season (10-15)

The OVER has cashed in 12 of UCLA’s 25 games this season (12-13)

Michigan State ranks No. 113 in the country scoring only 40.4 points on average in the second half of games this season

Not to be outdone, UCLA ranks No. 158 scoring even fewer points after intermission (39.6 points)

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between Michigan State and UCLA:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Michigan State -8.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Michigan State -8.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 139.5.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

