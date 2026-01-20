 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indiana vs. Miami 27-21: CFP national championship live updates, highlights, news analysis
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Miami vs Indiana
Indiana wins first national championship in college football, beating Miami in a thriller
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?

Top Clips

nbc_nba_bosvsdet_digitalhit_260119.jpg
Why Celtics-Pistons was ‘a proving ground game’
nbc_nba_jbtalk_260119.jpg
Brown took ‘defensive challenge’ of guarding Cade
nbc_nba_bosvsdet_260119.jpg
Highlights: Celtics fall short against Pistons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indiana vs. Miami 27-21: CFP national championship live updates, highlights, news analysis
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Miami vs Indiana
Indiana wins first national championship in college football, beating Miami in a thriller
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?

Top Clips

nbc_nba_bosvsdet_digitalhit_260119.jpg
Why Celtics-Pistons was ‘a proving ground game’
nbc_nba_jbtalk_260119.jpg
Brown took ‘defensive challenge’ of guarding Cade
nbc_nba_bosvsdet_260119.jpg
Highlights: Celtics fall short against Pistons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Jimmy Butler goes down, has to be helped off court with apparent knee injury

  
Published January 20, 2026 12:03 AM

Let’s hope this is not as bad as it looks.

Golden State’s Jimmy Butler went down, grabbing his right knee, during the third quarter of the Warriors’ game against the Heat. Butler and Davion Mitchell both went up as Butler tried to receive a pass in the post, and he landed awkwardly.

Butler had to be helped off the court and could not put any weight on his leg. The Warriors ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Butler had a sprain of this same knee last season, and a meniscus tear in it back in 2018.

Butler is averaging 20.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists a game for the Warriors this season. Golden State has been 9.2 points per 100 possessions better with Butler on the court this season.

Mentions
jimmyBUTLER copy.png Jimmy Butler III