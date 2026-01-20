Jimmy Butler goes down, has to be helped off court with apparent knee injury

Let’s hope this is not as bad as it looks.

Golden State’s Jimmy Butler went down, grabbing his right knee, during the third quarter of the Warriors’ game against the Heat. Butler and Davion Mitchell both went up as Butler tried to receive a pass in the post, and he landed awkwardly.

Jimmy Butler had to be helped to the locker room after appearing to injury his knee pic.twitter.com/sOSpAxbbAP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 20, 2026

Butler had to be helped off the court and could not put any weight on his leg. The Warriors ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Butler had a sprain of this same knee last season, and a meniscus tear in it back in 2018.

Butler is averaging 20.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists a game for the Warriors this season. Golden State has been 9.2 points per 100 possessions better with Butler on the court this season.