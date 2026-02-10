Jayson Tatum assigned to G-League Maine Celtics for day of practice

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Brad Keselowski cleared to race in NASCAR’s season-opening Daytona 500 after breaking his right leg
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Duke surges to No. 11 in AP Top 25 women’s poll with 15-game win streak; UConn-UCLA still 1-2
MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Red Sox acquire Caleb Durbin in trade with Brewers to address third base

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_seg4V2_260209.jpg
Unrivaled updates: Trade shake-ups, Bolt stops by
nbc_wnba_seg3V2_260209.jpg
Reese, Reebok announce WNBL shoe partnership
nbc_wnba_seg1V2_260209.jpg
Pearce arrested for alleged dispute with Jackson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Brad Keselowski cleared to race in NASCAR’s season-opening Daytona 500 after breaking his right leg
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Duke surges to No. 11 in AP Top 25 women’s poll with 15-game win streak; UConn-UCLA still 1-2
MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Red Sox acquire Caleb Durbin in trade with Brewers to address third base

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_seg4V2_260209.jpg
Unrivaled updates: Trade shake-ups, Bolt stops by
nbc_wnba_seg3V2_260209.jpg
Reese, Reebok announce WNBL shoe partnership
nbc_wnba_seg1V2_260209.jpg
Pearce arrested for alleged dispute with Jackson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Jayson Tatum assigned to G-League Maine Celtics for day of practice

  
Published February 9, 2026 07:30 PM

In the latest sign that Jayson Tatum appears on a path to return to the Celtics before the end of the season, he has been assigned to the Celtics G-League team for a day of practice, Boston announced Monday.

An assignment to a G-League team to get in a practice is now a common part of an injury return, even LeBron James was assigned to the G-League for a day this season. NBA teams do not practice much — especially this deep into the season, when recovery remains the most important thing — so assigning a player to a G-League team means he can get in a full practice while the team has the day off.

There remains no timetable for Tatum’s return, but when asked, the organization says he is “making progress” in his recovery from a torn Achilles.

Tatum suffered that injury last May, in Game 4 of the Celtics’ second-round series against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Recovery time for an NBA player from a torn Achilles is generally around 10-12 months, which could have Tatum back in March. At 34-19, Boston sits as the No. 3 seed in the East, and it’s easy to envision how the return of their best player could spark a deep Celtics’ playoff run in an open conference. That said, Tatum admitted he is re-thinking a return, in part because he doesn’t want to rush his physical process, and in part because this team has found an identity without him this season and he doesn’t want to parachute in and mess it up.

Tatum may be thinking about it, but a G-League assignment is a sign he is nearing a return.

Mentions
BOS_Tatum_Jayson copy.jpg Jayson Tatum