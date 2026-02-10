Four players ejected after fight breaks out between Pistons, Hornets

Suspensions are coming after a massive fight broke out Monday night between the Pistons and Hornets.

It had been a physical game, especially in the paint, and that came to a head midway through the third quarter. Detroit was inbounding the ball, when Detroit’s Jalen Duren and Charlotte’s Moussa Diabate had some words. When the ball was inbounded, it ended up with Duren, who turned to score and was fouled by Diabate. Then those two got face-to-face and had words again, which is when Duren pushed Diabate away in the face, Diabate got angry and went at Duren taking swings while Tobias Harris held him back, and boy, that escalated quickly, as lot of people joined in the fight.

PISTONS AND HORNETS GET INTO IT!!!



4 EJECTIONS. 4!!!

Charlotte’s Diabate and Miles Bridges were ejected, as were Detroit’s Duren and Isaiah Stewart.

Expect multiple suspensions and fines from the league office. Stewart is going to get the worst of it, he left the bench to jump into the fray — a cardinal sin in the league’s eyes — plus he has a history of being in the middle of dust-ups.

This fight did not ease all the tensions around this game. In the fourth quarter, Charlotte coach Charles Lee was ejected and had to be held back by his assistants while yelling at officials over a no-call after Hornets forward Grant Williams.

In the end, Detroit snapped Charlotte’s nine-game winning streak 110-104, behind 33 points from Cade Cunningham.