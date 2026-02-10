Stephen Curry out for NBA All-Star Game due to knee issue, coach Steve Kerr announces

Stephen Curry was voted an All-Star starter by the fans, but will sit out the game due to a case of “runner’s knee,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced Monday.

Curry will miss his fourth straight game Monday due to right patellofemoral pain syndrome — commonly called “runner’s knee” — but Kerr said he will be out longer than that, as reported by Dalton Johnson at NBC Sports Bay Area. He also will miss Wednesday night’s game against the Spurs, but with the games he missed and the All-Star break, Curry will have almost three weeks to rest his knee and get it right.

“He’s doing well,” Kerr said. “That’s the hope. It’s really kind of a day-to-day thing, so it’s hard to predict for sure whether he’ll be playing that first game after the break, but that’s definitely the hope. The idea is if he can get through everything this week that puts him on pace to be playing then.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will select a replacement for Curry on the USA Stripes team for this year’s All-Star Game in the USA vs. World format (more on that below). This is Curry’s 12th time as an All-Star.

Curry, 37, is averaging 27.2 points and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 39.1% from 3-point range. The Warriors will have to continue trying to generate offense without Curry or Jimmy Butler (out for the season with a torn ACL).

All-Star Game format

This year, the NBA All-Star Game returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock — and it falls right in the middle of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. That was a perfect setup for the first-of-its-kind All-Star Game format, a USA vs. World showdown that fans and players have been asking for.

The 24 All-Star players have been divided into three teams, two USA teams — USA Stripes and USA Stars — and one World Team. Those three teams will compete in a round-robin tournament of four 12-minute games, each team playing at least two games. At the end of the round-robin, the two top teams will play a championship game (the fourth 12-minute game of the day) for the title. (If there is a tie it comes down to point differential.)

The 75th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. Eastern, an earlier time than in previous years, leading into more coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

