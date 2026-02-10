Pacers’ Johnny Furphy out for season after tearing ACL

In the third quarter of the Indiana game in Toronto on Sunday, the Pacers’ Johnny Furphy went up and threw down a huge dunk, but he landed awkwardly and crumpled to the ground, grabbing his right knee. Clearly it was something serious.

The reactions said it all. It was hard on all of the Pacers.



Great concern for Johnny Furphy, who suffered a right leg injury and was taken back to the locker room in a wheel chair. pic.twitter.com/Aga2nd0u7x — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) February 8, 2026

Furphy suffered a torn right ACL and had surgery to repair that on Monday in New York, the Pacers announced. He is out for the remainder of this season, and likely much of next season as well.

It’s a rough setback for Furphy, 21, who was starting to find his place on this team during his season. He had moved into the starting lineup (for 21 of the last 22 games) and on the season was averaging 5.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He’s not out there as a scorer so much as a quality defender and rebounder, plus someone who knows how to work off the ball.

Furphy, the No. 35 overall pick in the 2024 draft, is under contract with the Pacers for next season at $2.3 million, with the team holding a $2.5 million option for the 2027-28 season as well.

