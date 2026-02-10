Pacers’ Johnny Furphy out for season after tearing ACL

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Brad Keselowski cleared to race in NASCAR’s season-opening Daytona 500 after breaking his right leg
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Duke surges to No. 11 in AP Top 25 women’s poll with 15-game win streak; UConn-UCLA still 1-2
MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Red Sox acquire Caleb Durbin in trade with Brewers to address third base

Top Clips

nbc_titel24_levikitchencameronmcadoo_260209.jpg
Kitchen still has room to improve after podiums
nbc_title24_dontlike_260209.jpg
RC on Sexton: I don’t like what I’m hearing
nbc_title24_kenroczen_260209.jpg
Roczen’s hard-pack experience is an advantage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Brad Keselowski cleared to race in NASCAR’s season-opening Daytona 500 after breaking his right leg
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Duke surges to No. 11 in AP Top 25 women’s poll with 15-game win streak; UConn-UCLA still 1-2
MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Red Sox acquire Caleb Durbin in trade with Brewers to address third base

Top Clips

nbc_titel24_levikitchencameronmcadoo_260209.jpg
Kitchen still has room to improve after podiums
nbc_title24_dontlike_260209.jpg
RC on Sexton: I don’t like what I’m hearing
nbc_title24_kenroczen_260209.jpg
Roczen’s hard-pack experience is an advantage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Pacers’ Johnny Furphy out for season after tearing ACL

  
Published February 9, 2026 08:02 PM

In the third quarter of the Indiana game in Toronto on Sunday, the Pacers’ Johnny Furphy went up and threw down a huge dunk, but he landed awkwardly and crumpled to the ground, grabbing his right knee. Clearly it was something serious.

Furphy suffered a torn right ACL and had surgery to repair that on Monday in New York, the Pacers announced. He is out for the remainder of this season, and likely much of next season as well.

It’s a rough setback for Furphy, 21, who was starting to find his place on this team during his season. He had moved into the starting lineup (for 21 of the last 22 games) and on the season was averaging 5.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He’s not out there as a scorer so much as a quality defender and rebounder, plus someone who knows how to work off the ball.

Furphy, the No. 35 overall pick in the 2024 draft, is under contract with the Pacers for next season at $2.3 million, with the team holding a $2.5 million option for the 2027-28 season as well.

Mentions
IND_Furphy_Johny.jpg Johnny Furphy