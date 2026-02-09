 Skip navigation
Milwaukee Bucks sign free agent Cam Thomas

  
Published February 9, 2026 11:44 AM

Looking for some bench scoring, the Milwaukee Bucks have signed free agent guard Cam Thomas for the remainder of the season, the team has announced.

The Brooklyn Nets had waived Thomas on Thursday after he was not traded at the deadline. Thomas had wanted to be waived so he could pick his next team, and explained to Marc Spears of ESPN’s Andscape why he chose Milwaukee.

“I picked Milwaukee because they wanted me and they told me they’ve been interested for years now. So, it’s good to have this opportunity come to fruition. And I’m just hoping to meet everybody, get to know everybody and contribute as soon as possible.”

He signed a veteran minimum deal for the rest of the season. In 24 games with Brooklyn (he missed time due to a hamstring strain), Thomas averaged 15.6 points and 3.1 assists per game. In that, Thomas had a few high-scoring nights, including three 30-point games and a season-high 41-point performance against San Antonio. Thomas is an old-school volume scorer who puts up points but hasn’t been efficient doing that this season, shooting 39.9% overall and 32.5% from 3-point range.

