North Carolina’s projected top-five pick Caleb Wilson done for season following thumb surgery

North Carolina’s star freshman and a projected top-five pick in next June’s draft, Caleb Wilson, is done for the season after fracturing his right thumb (which requires surgery to repair) while throwing down a dunk in practice on Thursday, North Carolina announced Friday.

Wilson had missed the last six Tar Heel games with a fractured left hand but was working his way back into the rotation when the injury occurred, coach Hubert Davis had told reporters.

Wilson is expected to be cleared to return to basketball activity during the pre-draft process, reports Shams Charania of ESPN. This injury should not impact his draft status.

Wilson, a 6'10" forward, was in the midst of a standout season in Carolia blue, averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

Caleb Wilson was incredible today vs Kansas



24 points

7 rebounds

4 assists

4 steals

9-12 FG



High level motor with NBA athleticism, length, shotmaking, just an incredible performance today pic.twitter.com/IwBQ7B2tOc — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) November 8, 2025

Most pundits, as well as front office people NBC Sports has spoken with, have Wilson fourth on draft boards, and maybe the one guy who could crack the “big three” at the top of the board (AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer). His athleticism and power have impressed scouts, and head-to-head he has outplayed Boozer and Peterson when their teams met this season. While there are questions about his game — can he develop a 3-point shot, can he clean up some things defensively — Wilson is considered an elite prospect who almost certainly will be drafted in the top five next June.

This injury isn’t going to change that.