Thunder vs. Spurs – NBA WCF – Game 3 – predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for May 22

The Western Conference Final has shifted to San Antonio with the series now tied at one game apiece following the Thunder’s 122-113 win Wednesday night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 30 points and Isaiah Hartenstein’s physicality somewhat slowed Victor Wembanyama, but the storyline coming out of Game 2 of this clash of the titans was injuries.

For the Spurs, De’Aaron Fox (ankle) has yet to play in this series and Dylan Harper (abductor) left Game 2 early. For the Thunder, Jalen Williams (hamstring) left Game 2 early as well as he continues the battle that has plagued him all season. The loss of Williams is not to be entirely discounted, but OKC has had nearly a full season to adjust to life without one of their All-Stars. Their depth was on display in Game 2 when they outscored the San Antonio bench 57-25. The loss of Fox for the Spurs has meant their floor general is missing and Harper’s play has been integral in the playoffs specifically in Game 1 of this series. The challenge for the young Spurs is immense even with a healthy roster. It grows exponentially more difficult without those two guards should they be unable to play in Game 3.

In Game 3, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s ability to get in the lane and draw fouls (not to be confused with contact) will be central to OKC’s attack. The injury issues for San Antonio means more of the burden is heaped on Victor Wembanyama. He of course remains San Antonio’s anchor, posting 21 points, 17 rebounds, and four blocks in Game 2. The true elephant in the room for the Spurs, though, is the turnover. As a team they have 44 turnovers in the first two games. Central to this issue is Stephon Castle. The de facto point guard in the absence of Fox has turned the ball over 20 times.

Game 3 is about who plays and who stays composed under the bright lights of one of the most intense and high-level series the NBA has seen in years.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Game 3 Live: Thunder vs. Spurs

Date: Friday, May 22, 2026

Friday, May 22, 2026 Time: 8:30PM EST

8:30PM EST Site: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center City: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

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Game 3 Odds: Thunder vs. Spurs

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (+105), San Antonio Spurs (-125)

Oklahoma City Thunder (+105), San Antonio Spurs (-125) Spread: Spurs -1.5

Spurs -1.5 Total: 218.5 points

This game opened Thunder -1.5 with the Game Total set at 215.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups for Game 3: Thunder vs. Spurs

Oklahoma City Thunder

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG Ajay Mitchell

C Isaiah Hartenstein

SF Luguentz Dort

PF Chet Holmgren

San Antonio Spurs

PG Stephon Castle

SG Devin Vassell

SF Keldon Johnson

PF Julian Champagnie

C Victor Wembanyama

Injury Report: Thunder vs. Spurs

Oklahoma City Thunder

Thomas Sorber (knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Jalen Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

San Antonio Spurs

De’Aaron Fox (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Dylan Harper (abductor) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(abductor) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game David Jones Garcia (ankle) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Thunder vs. Spurs - Game 3

The Thunder are 34-10 on the road this season

The Spurs are 36-10 at home this season

The Spurs are 54-40-2 ATS this season

OKC is 45-46-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 52 of the Thunder’s 92 games this season (52-40)

The OVER has cashed in 44 of the Spurs’ 96 games this season (44-52)

Alex Caruso is shooting 61.5% from the field this series including 61.1% (11-15) from deep.

is shooting 61.5% from the field this series including 61.1% (11-15) from deep. Chet Holmgren has scored just 21 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in the first two games

has scored just 21 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in the first two games Keldon Johnson had 5 rebounds in Game 2 after failing to get even 1 in Game 1

had 5 rebounds in Game 2 after failing to get even 1 in Game 1 Stephon Castle has 19 assists but 20 turnovers through 2 games of this series

HLs: Knicks take control of ECF, win Game 2 Watch highlights of the New York Knicks defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers to take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals Thursday night.

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Thunder and Spurs’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Thunder on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Thunder on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Thunder +1.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Thunder +1.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 218.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

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