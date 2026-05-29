Orlando Magic reportedly to hire Spurs lead assistant Sean Sweeney as new head coach

On the eve of Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, the Orlando Magic are reaching into San Antonio’s bench to snag a coach.

Sean Sweeney, the Spurs’ defensive coordinator, has been tapped to be the next head coach of the Orlando Magic, reports Shams Charania of ESPN, and since confirmed by other reports. Sweeney will continue with the Spurs through the remainder of their playoff run, then head to Orlando after the season.

Former Bulls coach Billy Donovan was considered the frontrunner in Orlando, but the Magic front office went younger, choosing an untested but promising coach.

Sweeney will replace Jamahl Mosley, who was let go after a disapointing 45-win season in Orlando that saw the Magic bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Pistons. After trading four first-round picks to get Desmond Bane last offseason, expectations were sky high in Orlando entering the season. While Mosley dealt with a rash of injuries, the issues with a stagnant offense and slipping defense seemed bigger than that. Mosley landed on his feet, taking over as the New Orleans Pelicans head coach a couple of weeks after being let go by the Magic.

Sweeney was at the front of the line of assistant coaches around the league who deserved a shot in the big chair. He’s a smart hire for a team that built itself around a defensive identity, something that slipped this past season. That said, it’s easier to design a defense with Victor Wembanyama on the back line and high-level defenders like Stephon Castle on the perimeter.

Sweeney takes over a roster with some big-name talent — Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Bane — that has never really meshed. Orlando’s front office appears more interested in keeping the roster together and betting on a coaching change to make things work. An assistant coach in the NBA since 2011, Sweeney has worked with plenty of stars, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and now Wembanyama.

