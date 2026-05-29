How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder: TV, live stream info for Game 7 WCF

Head to NBC and Peacock this Saturday night to watch Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs go head-to-head with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. Live coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 7:30 p.m. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2026 NBA Playoffs on NBC and Peacock.

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RELATED: Thunder vs. Spurs – NBA WCF – Game 7 – predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for May 30

San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview:

With their backs against the wall on home court, Wembanyama and the Spurs were able to force Game 7. San Antonio never trailed in Thursday night’s 118-91 win. Wembanyama had 28 points and 10 rebounds. Dylan Harper scored 18 points and 6 rebounds off the bench, and Stephon Castle finished with 17 points, 9 assists, and 5 rebounds.

“All of our focus and attention was on the defensive end,” Castle said. “I don’t think scoring against them has been a problem for us. … So when we’re focused on defense and we’re getting stops and being able to get out of the run and get easy looks, it makes the game pretty simple for us.”

DOUBLE-DOUBLE NIGHT FOR WEMBY 👽



28 PTS, 10 REB pic.twitter.com/ejYN4nyGki — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 29, 2026

Gilgeous-Alexander was held to 15 points in the loss.

“Anything can happen in a Game 7,” said the two-time reigning MVP. “You have to go out there and be the better basketball team or your season is done.”

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder:

When: Saturday, May 30

Saturday, May 30 Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Knicks Mitchell Robinson breaks pinky finger on right hand, no timetable for a return This is a blow to a Knicks team that otherwise was set to enter the NBA Finals healthy.

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

NBC Sports will present up to 23 games in the First Round and 11 games in the Conference Semifinals across either NBC and Peacock, or Peacock and NBCSN. Playoff programming concludes with exclusive coverage of the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock

Which playoff rounds will be available on Peacock?

Peacock’s NBA Playoffs coverage spans multiple rounds, including Round 1, the Conference Semifinals, and the Western Conference Finals, with coverage evolving as the postseason progresses.

Will Peacock show both Eastern and Western Conference playoff games?

Yes. During earlier rounds such as Round 1 and the Conference Semifinals, Peacock will carry a mix of Eastern and Western Conference playoff games.

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What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.