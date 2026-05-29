Thunder vs. Spurs – NBA WCF – Game 7 – predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for May 30

Great players meet the moment. Victor Wembanyama met the moment in Game 6 leading the Spurs to a decisive 118-91 victory over the Thunder, setting the tone right from the jump knocking down three, 3-pointers in the first quarter.

San Antonio led 60-53 at the half with half their field goals coming from beyond the arc. Credit the Spurs’ defense in the third quarter as OKC went ice cold from the field at one point missing 13 straight field goal attempts and going without a point for 7:30. The game was over at that point as San Antonio outscored the Thunder 32-13 in the third quarter. The starters for each side watched the fourth from their respective benches.

Wembanyama finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Spurs. Dylan Harper chipped in 18 off the bench. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was held in check, scoring just 15 points for Oklahoma City. In only one game in this series has SGA shot even 50% as the Spurs have at least consistently bothered the two-time MVP every time he touches the ball.

San Antonio and Oklahoma City head into Game 7 with all the pressure you’d expect. Who handles this moment and propels their team to the NBA Finals and a date with the New York Knicks? Can San Antonio lean on Wembanyama’s two‑way presence, and get enough shot creation from its guards? Or will Oklahoma City’s athleticism, defensive pressure, and Game 7 experience from last season be the difference?

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to Watch Game 7 Live: Thunder vs. Spurs

Date: Saturday, May 28, 2026

Saturday, May 28, 2026 Time: 8PM EST

8PM EST Site: Paycom Center

Paycom Center City: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game 7 Odds: Thunder vs. Spurs

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (-162), San Antonio Spurs (+136)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-162), San Antonio Spurs (+136) Spread: Spurs -3.5

Spurs -3.5 Total: 212.5 points

This game opened Thunder -4.5 with the Game Total set at 213.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups for Game 7: Thunder vs. Spurs

Oklahoma City Thunder

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG Jared McCain

C Isaiah Hartenstein

SF Luguentz Dort

PF Chet Holmgren

San Antonio Spurs

PG De’Aaron Fox

SG Devin Vassell

SG Stephon Castle

PF Julian Champagnie

C Victor Wembanyama

Injury Report: Thunder vs. Spurs

Oklahoma City Thunder

Thomas Sorber (knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Ajay Mitchel (calf) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

San Antonio Spurs

David Jones Garcia (ankle) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Thunder vs. Spurs

The Thunder are 40-8 at home this season

The Spurs are 34-15 on the road this season

The Spurs are 56-42-2 ATS this season

OKC is 47-48-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 54 of the Thunder’s 96 games this season (54-42)

The OVER has cashed in 46 of the Spurs’ 100 games this season (46-54)

Alex Caruso is 19-34 (55.9%) from beyond the arc in this series

is 19-34 (55.9%) from beyond the arc in this series Jared McCain has scored at least 12 points in 4 of the 6 games of this series

has scored at least 12 points in 4 of the 6 games of this series Isaiah Hartenstein pulled down just 5 rebounds in Game 6

pulled down just 5 rebounds in Game 6 Devin Vassell went 4-7 from deep in Game 6 and is now 20-47 (42.6%) in the series from beyond the arc

went 4-7 from deep in Game 6 and is now 20-47 (42.6%) in the series from beyond the arc De’Aaron Fox had 7 assists in Game 6 without committing a turnover

had 7 assists in Game 6 without committing a turnover Chet Holmgren had a double-double for the second consecutive game in this series

had a double-double for the second consecutive game in this series Jalen Williams (hamstring) played just 10 minutes in Game 6 and his stat line featured 1 point, 1 assist, and 2 turnovers

NBA Showtime surprises Melo for birthday on set Carmelo Anthony gets a birthday surprise following Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Game 7 between the Thunder and the Spurs:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Thunder on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Thunder on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Thunder -3.5

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Thunder -3.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 212.5

Player Props:

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 212.5 Dylan Harper 11+ Points (-102)

11+ Points (-102) Chet Holmgren: 8+ Rebounds (-156)

8+ Rebounds (-156) Alex Caruso 2+ Steals (+109)

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

