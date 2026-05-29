NBA Offseason Trade/Free Agent Rumors 2026: Cavaliers not likely to chase Giannis Antetokounmpo

As we move closer and closer to the NBA Draft — June 23, less than a month away — the trade rumors are ramping up around the league as well. Here is some of the latest chatter.

Cavaliers not likely to chase Antetokounmpo

For many fans, Cleveland being swept out of the playoffs by the Knicks was a sign that the team needs to make bold changes. Internally, it does not appear that’s what they are thinking.

Case in point: Don’t expect the Cavaliers to jump into the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, report Jake Fischer and Marc Stein of The Stein Line, which echoes previous reports. The price for the Cavaliers to get in the mix is 24-year-old, former Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley, and Cleveland does not want to go there. From The Stein Line:

“Mobley, at 24, is regarded in Cleveland as the sort of player who could offer a legitimate bridge to a successful post-Mitchell future. The Cavaliers, remembering how hard life was after (LeBron) James walked away from the franchise — twice — are obviously reluctant to surrender Mobley and the staying power he is projected to represent unless it’s a sure-thing trade.”

One quick thought on where this leaves the Bucks. Milwaukee didn’t trade Antetokounmpo at the February deadline believing the market would be more robust this offseason for the two-time MVP. That is not proving to be the case. New York is in the Finals and not about to blow up its core now. Cleveland is out. Antetokounmpo doesn’t want to go to the West. That makes Miami the frontrunner, but if Cleveland is looking to start a bidding war, that is not going well.

Cleveland looking to extend Mitchell

What Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman did make clear at his end-of-season press conference is his intention to lock up Donovan Mitchell, who is extension-eligible this summer. Here’s Altman’s quote, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

“Donovan is our guy. He’s elevated everything about this franchise and this organization, so when he professes his love for being here, we’re fortunate to have him and we’ll work out those details when it comes time.”

The James Harden to Cleveland trade doesn’t happen without a handshake agreement to extend him, although for likely less than his current contract. The Cavs have made it clear that coach Kenny Atkinson will be back. All signs point to more minor moves this summer for the Cavaliers than anything big and bold.

Heat also eyeing Leonard, Morant

The Miami Heat are swinging for the fences this summer and are considered the frontrunner to land Antetokounmpo if he does bolt Milwaukee. But what if he stays put, or jumps to another team?

The Heat’s Plan B may be Kawhi Leonard. Or Ja Morant. That according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, during an interview on 104.3 WQAM (hat tip Bleacher Report).

“Honestly, if they get a signal it’s not going to be Giannis, I think they explore Kawhi [Leonard]. I think they explore Ja [Morant]. You can’t get stale, especially in this market.”

Miami’s Antetokounmpo offer is centered on Tyler Herro and Kel’el Ware (with picks and other players), pairing the Greek Freak with Bam Adebayo, but with little around them. Does that provide a better chance to chase a ring than Milwaukee?

Morant will be available, the Grizzlies shopped him at the trade deadline but there just wasn’t much of a market. Leonard is a more complex scenario, with everyone involved — including the Clippers — waiting for the NBA’s Aspiration/salary cap circumvention investigation to wrap up. The punishments that come out of that, both to the Clippers and potentially Leonard, will have a big say in what is next for everyone. That said, there is a belief in some quarters of the NBA that he will be available via trade this summer.

OKC to trade up in draft?

This rumor has been flying around in some circles: Oklahoma City would package the Nos. 12 and 17 picks in this draft — plus maybe a player or another future pick — to move up to the top three in this draft and Cameron Boozer or Caleb Wilson.

I don’t buy it. Mostly because I don’t think any of the top four teams are going to trade out of a chance to land a franchise-changing player — this is not the NFL, where accumulating picks to deal with the attrition that comes with the sport is logical and necessary. In the NBA, one franchise player changes everything, and teams like the Grizzlies or Bulls (drafting third and fourth) need that more than a couple of later picks. It would take a Godfather offer for them to move out of those spots.

Second, can you imagine the backlash — from their fans, but particularly from the other 29 GMs in the league — if a team made a move to make the Thunder even better and deeper? It would be pitchforks-and-torches time.

Will Jalen Duren get max extension?

This question seemed like a foregone conclusion when the regular season ended. Duren averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, shot 65%, all while playing elite defense. He showed real chemistry with Cade Cunningham and was named Third Team All-NBA. Of course he was a max player.

Then the playoffs started. Duren struggled in the postseason, averaging 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds a game. Now, it’s no sure thing he gets a max offer from the Pistons. Here is what one league executive told Tim Bontemps at ESPN.

“If he wants to get a max, they’ll tell him to go get one,” an East executive told ESPN. “But he’s Cade’s guy, so they’ll have to play it the right way.”

It’s a tricky political line for Detroit to walk, keeping a young star happy while trying to save some money, but in an apron-era, NBA teams cannot afford to miss on max or near-max contracts. Duren becomes one of the stress points, and it’s worth asking if another team with cap space and a need at the five — hello Lakers — might try to swoop in and make a play. That said, Duren is a restricted free agent, the Pistons can match any offer and almost certainly would, making a play by Los Angeles or anyone else less likely.

What he ultimately signs for is something worth watching this offseason.