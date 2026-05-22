How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder-San Antonio Spurs, Game 3: TV, stream info for tonight’s NBA playoff game

The Western Conference Finals continue Friday night with the series tied 1-1 as the San Antonio Spurs play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder on NBC and Peacock.

When the first two games are split in a best-of-seven series, the third game often can be pivotal. The Game 3 winner has won 78.4% of the series. In the 2026 playoffs, teams up 2-1 are 4-4.

In best-of-seven conference finals tied 1-1, the Game 3 winner has won 38 of 54 times (70.4%). The Spurs have won their past two playoff series this season after being tied 1-1 and then winning Game 3.

The Thunder are 13-2 in best-of-seven series with a 2-1 lead (and 7-19 when dropping two of the first three games in a series).

This marks the first time since 2022 that a conference finals series has been tied 1-1.

See below for additional information on the Spurs-Thunder game and how to watch the 2026 NBA Playoffs on NBC and Peacock.

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How to watch Thunder vs. Spurs, Game 3:

When: Friday, May 22

Friday, May 22 Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Announcing team : Mike Tirico (play by play), Reggie Miller (analyst), Jamal Crawford (analyst), Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter).

: Mike Tirico (play by play), Reggie Miller (analyst), Jamal Crawford (analyst), Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter). TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Series: Tied 1-1

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs game preview:

With their Game 2 win, the Thunder are now 8-0 after a loss during the last two playoff seasons.

Oklahoma City could again be dealing without star Jalen Williams, who played only 7 minutes in Game 2 before aggravating a left hamstring injury (he missed 26 games in the regular season with an injured right hamstring).

The Thunder are 45-10 without Williams this season (6-0 in the playoffs).

After proclaiming himself healthy from missing three weeks, Williams had played 37 minutes (second most this season) and led the Thunder with 26 points in Game 1’s double-overtime loss. He reportedly underwent an MRI on Thursday and is considered day-to-day.

“He’s going to get checked out,” Oklahoma City head coach Mark Daigneault said. “I don’t deal in hypotheticals, especially when doctors are involved... We’ll see where he’s at. We’ll update him accordingly.”

Ajay Mitchell was also hurt near the end of Game 2 but is expected to play in Game 3.

The Spurs are also dealing with myriad injury woes.

Starting point guard De’Aaron Fox missed the first two games with right ankle soreness and was replaced by rookie Dylan Harper, who had 24 pts, 11 rebounds, six assists and seven steals in the Game 1 win. The 20-year-old started Game 2 but left with a right hamstring injury in the third quarter.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said he had “no update” on the availability of Harper, who reportedly underwent an MRI on Thursday.

The next man up with both guards out in the second half was Jordan McLaughlin, a 5-11 guard, who stayed on the bench over the 58 minutes of Game 1. McLaughlin hasn’t played more than 10 minutes in a playoff game since 2023.

How to watch the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock :

NBC Sports will present the San Antonio Spurs vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. All games will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock. Here is the series schedule:



Game 1 : Spurs 122, Thunder 115, 2OT

: Spurs 122, Thunder 115, 2OT Game 2 : Thunder 122, Spurs 113

: Thunder 122, Spurs 113 Game 3 : Friday, May 22, 8:30 p.m. ET

: Friday, May 22, 8:30 p.m. ET Game 4 : Sunday, May 24, 8 p.m. ET

: Sunday, May 24, 8 p.m. ET Game 5 : Tuesday, May 26, 8:30 p.m.*

: Tuesday, May 26, 8:30 p.m.* Game 6 : Thursday, May 28: 8:30 p.m.*

: Thursday, May 28: 8:30 p.m.* Game 7: Saturday, May 30, 8 p.m.*

*—If necessary

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