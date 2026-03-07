 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smx_insider_260306.jpg
SuperMotocross Round 9, Indianapolis: Event Hub, Live Coverage, Race Updates
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz leads World Allround Speed Skating Championships after day 1
Duke v NC State
College Basketball Best Bets, Picks, Predictions for March 7: Duke vs North Carolina, Iowa State, Houston

Top Clips

1920x1080_JordanStolz5kR.jpg
Stolz 11th in 5000m at speed skating worlds
1920x1080_JordanStolz500mReplacer.jpg
Stolz wins 500m in pursuit of Allround title
nbc_golf_apird2V2_260307.jpg
Highlights: Berger takes five-shot lead at API

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ugly ending for LA Clippers in road loss to Spurs

  
Published March 7, 2026 11:50 AM

The LA Clippers started the season 6-21 and looked dead in the water, but since then have played inspired basketball to get back into the play-in and with a legitimate chance to be a top-eight seed.

Then there are moments the Clippers remind you of the 6-21 team. The final 15 seconds against the Spurs on Friday were one of those moments.

Los Angeles trailed San Antonio 113-112 with 16 seconds left, and Tyronn Lue drew up a potential game-winning play. The goal was to get the ball to Kawhi Leonard, but he was at one point triple-teamed, so inbounder Nicolas Batum passes the ball to a release valve in Brook Lopez, who quickly passed it back to a shot creator in Batum, except Batum never fully stepped onto the court.

Lue slamming the scorer’s table in frustration spoke for every Clippers fan.

Still, the Clippers had a chance to tie. The Clippers were down 114-112 with 6.1 seconds left and Stephon Castle was at the free throw line for the Spurs. If he makes it, the Clippers can send an intense game to overtime with a 3-pointer; if Castle misses it, the Clippers just need to secure the rebound and then have a chance to tie or win. Except Castle got his own miss for the putback.

Let’s not take anything away from the Spurs’ ability to pull out a tough win on the second night of a back-to-back, it was so emotional that Victor Wembanyama was in tears after the game.

Still, the Clippers helped the Spurs out here, and it was ugly.

