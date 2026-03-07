Ugly ending for LA Clippers in road loss to Spurs

The LA Clippers started the season 6-21 and looked dead in the water, but since then have played inspired basketball to get back into the play-in and with a legitimate chance to be a top-eight seed.

Then there are moments the Clippers remind you of the 6-21 team. The final 15 seconds against the Spurs on Friday were one of those moments.

Los Angeles trailed San Antonio 113-112 with 16 seconds left, and Tyronn Lue drew up a potential game-winning play. The goal was to get the ball to Kawhi Leonard, but he was at one point triple-teamed, so inbounder Nicolas Batum passes the ball to a release valve in Brook Lopez, who quickly passed it back to a shot creator in Batum, except Batum never fully stepped onto the court.

4TH QUARTER YELLIN WHY BATUM IN 😭 pic.twitter.com/VGa0VM4Wop — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) March 7, 2026

Lue slamming the scorer’s table in frustration spoke for every Clippers fan.

Still, the Clippers had a chance to tie. The Clippers were down 114-112 with 6.1 seconds left and Stephon Castle was at the free throw line for the Spurs. If he makes it, the Clippers can send an intense game to overtime with a 3-pointer; if Castle misses it, the Clippers just need to secure the rebound and then have a chance to tie or win. Except Castle got his own miss for the putback.

Stephon Castle misses the clutch free throw, gets the rebound and scores- Spurs win!



Victor Wembanyama gets emotional



Spurs/ESPN/Clippers commentaries pic.twitter.com/XwP0wBlEtw — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) March 7, 2026

Let’s not take anything away from the Spurs’ ability to pull out a tough win on the second night of a back-to-back, it was so emotional that Victor Wembanyama was in tears after the game.

Still, the Clippers helped the Spurs out here, and it was ugly.