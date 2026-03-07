 Skip navigation
Jayson Tatum scores 15 points in return from Achilles surgery, Celtics beat Mavericks 120-100

  
Published March 6, 2026 11:05 PM
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics

Mar 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates after making a three point basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Winslow Townson/Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Jaylen Brown had 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-100 on Friday night in Jayson Tatum’s first game in almost 10 months after rupturing his right Achilles tendon.

Tatum had 15 points on 6-of-16 shooting, 12 rebounds and seven assists in a rust-filled 27 minutes. He played in five- and six-minute spurts in his first game since suffering the injury in during Game 4 of Boston’s Eastern Conference semifinal loss to New York in May.

Derrick White added 20 points to help Boston win for the fourth time in five games. Dallas has lost six straight.

No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, a Maine native playing his first game in TD Garden, had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Dallas. Klay Thompson finished with 19 points, and Naji Marshall had13 points.

Tatum missed his first six shots, including three 3-pointers. But he continued to look for his teammates and actively screening to initiate the offense.

The Celtics have 19 games remaining in the regular season, including 11 at TD Garden to try to ramp up Tatum for the playoffs.