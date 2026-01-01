 Skip navigation
Timberwolves coach calls out Anthony Edwards after he leaves bench during game

  
Published January 1, 2026 01:10 PM

With 7:52 left in the game on Wednesday and the Timberwolves down 29 and looking flat, coach Chris Finch pulled the plug on his starters and threw in the towel for the game.

That’s when a frustrated Anthony Edwards threw his towel in the air, left the bench, went back to the locker room and reportedly worked out before leaving the game without speaking to reporters.

After the game, Finch called out Edwards, reports Chris Hine of the Star Tribune.

“Obviously frustrated with the performance and rightfully so, but he needs to stay out on the floor and root for his team.”

Finch was right to be frustrated; the Hawks simply outworked the Timberwolves all game (a game Atlanta played without Trae Young, snapping its seven-game losing streak behind 34 from Jalen Johnson). That starting five Finch pulled was -5 for the game, it wasn’t doing the job. Minnesota has dropped three of four, but postgame Donte DiVincenzo said this was on the players, not Finch and the staff. Quotes again via Hine.

"[Coaches] are doing their job. It’s on us. It sounds so cliche, but at some point you just have to go out there and play. ... Doesn’t matter how many plays Finchy draws up, doesn’t matter how many defensive schemes we do, they can’t control how hard you play....

“Just got to do it. There’s only so much you can talk about. How many meetings, film sessions, how many times does Finchy have to talk to us? It’s frustrating. Chicago, you play well, you respond and then you come in here and lay an egg.”

Minnesota now heads to a weekend back-to-back against Miami and Washington.

