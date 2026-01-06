Nuggets reportedly optimistic Nikola Jokic will be back playing by the All-Star break

Denver was not exactly forthcoming around Nikola Jokic’s knee injury, aside from the good news that no ligaments were damaged. The team called it a hyperextension, although that is what happened to the knee, not a diagnosis (something Jeff Stotts pointed out at In Street Clothes, adding Jokic’s case has the markings of a bone bruise).

As for a return timeline, the Nuggets said only that the three-time MVP would be re-evaluated in a month. Fortunately, reporting from Tony Jones at The Athletic fleshed that out.

According to team sources, the hope is that Jokić is back and playing by, at worst, the All-Star break. On Sunday night in Brooklyn, Jokić was in Denver’s locker room in good spirits. While he hasn’t returned to the court yet, he’s well underway in his rehabilitation and has been able to be aggressive with it.

If Jokic’s return falls near the All-Star Game, it will be interesting to see how he and the Nuggets handle it. While Jokic says it’s an honor to be voted in by fans, and this year will feature a USA vs. World format for the game as it returns to NBC during the middle of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, it’s no secret Jokic doesn’t really love playing in the exhibition All-Star Game itself. He and the Nuggets are not going to delay a return just to avoid it, but if his return is on that bubble, there will be conversations.

The return timeline impacts a few other things as well, including Jokic meeting the 65-game threshold to be eligible for any postseason awards (if he is not back by the Jan. 30 game against the Clippers he will not make it to the pointless 65-game threshold set by the league).

It also impacts seeding in a deep, bunched-up Western Conference. Denver is working to keep its head above water and is 2-2 without Jokic so far. At 24-12, the Nuggets sit fourth in the West, but only 4.5 games separate the No. 2 seed Spurs and the No. 7 seed Suns, who would be in the play-in. Any kind of slump can quickly put a team in the play-in, where they face good teams to get out of it (then have a much tougher road through the postseason).

There has been good news on the injury front for Denver with both Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun returning to the rotation over the weekend. However, another starter, Cam Johnson, remains out, also with a knee hyperextension.

What the Nuggets really need is the return of Jokic, and so far his recovery appears to be going well.